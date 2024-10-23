.Knockout White

Filling in the blanc

By Josie Cowden
Winemaker Joe Nielsen.
ESTATE GROWN Winemaker Joe Nielsen embraces pinot blanc. PHOTO: Ram’s Gate

Not a huge number of wineries make pinot blanc, but Ram’s Gate owner Jeff O’Neill loves different varieties of grape and planted four acres. When these voluptuous grapes were eventually crushed, the end result was the superb estate-grown Ram’s Gate Winery Pinot Blanc.

Winemaker Joe Nielsen took three different pinot blanc clones (Etude, Beringer and Bien Nacido), grown on the south-facing slopes of the Ram’s Gate estate, and made a knockout white ($40). Its notes of pear and white peach along with wheatgrass, honey and apricot linger on the tongue. Ram’s Gate says that six months spent in 86% neutral oak and 14% stainless steel make a combination that lends to a slight viscosity that is full-bodied and energetic.

Located in Sonoma at 28700 Arnold Drive, Ram’s Gate is a wonderful place to visit. Reach the winery at 707-721-8700. Ramsgatewinery.com

Dutch Treat

Visiting England in the summer, I tried Dutch Barn Vodka at some friends’ party. It’s delicious. It is made by Ellers Farm Distillery—and comedian Ricky Gervais is co-owner. Made in Yorkshire (where I’m from), of locally grown apples, tours are available of the distillery. I looked online to see if this vodka is now in the States, but not yet. Meantime, I died laughing at online ads with Ricky Gervais. Check them out. Dutchbarn.com

Ghostly Fun

Talking of spirits, Venus Spirits in Santa Cruz is doing a tour of the distillery and a class on the “spooky side” of tiki cocktails. Led by Lindsay Eshleman, it promises to be a “spooktacular” experience. 5:30–7pm Oct. 23. Venusspirits.com

French Deals

These reasonably priced French wines: Mas Des Bressades, Costieres De Nimes (about $20); Mas Carlot, La Terre Natale (about $13); and Hongrie Saint-Péray, M. Chapoutier Lieu-dit Hongrie (about $38); are all worth a swirl and a sip.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Josie Cowden
Previous ArticleFree Will Astrology
Next ArticleCalifornia Election Guide
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

Alt Weeklies
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Pacific Sun

Community Weeklies
Gilroy Dispatch
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Morgan Hill Times
Press Banner (Scotts Valley)
Salinas Valley Tribune
The Pajaronian (Watsonville)
Tri-City Voice (Fremont)

Magazines
50up
Bay Area Parent
Bohème
Cannabis Chronicle
Dilated Pupil
East Bay
Open Studios
Santa Cruz Visitor's Guide
South Valley

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Exterior of a parking garage decorated with colorful mosaic artwork

Watsonville Brillante Ribbon-Cutting Party Set for Oct. 26

binoculars on an observation deck overlooking a forest view with the ocean in the distant background

Henry Cowell Observation Deck Loop Trail

row of silhouettes of different people

Street Talk