Not a huge number of wineries make pinot blanc, but Ram’s Gate owner Jeff O’Neill loves different varieties of grape and planted four acres. When these voluptuous grapes were eventually crushed, the end result was the superb estate-grown Ram’s Gate Winery Pinot Blanc.

Winemaker Joe Nielsen took three different pinot blanc clones (Etude, Beringer and Bien Nacido), grown on the south-facing slopes of the Ram’s Gate estate, and made a knockout white ($40). Its notes of pear and white peach along with wheatgrass, honey and apricot linger on the tongue. Ram’s Gate says that six months spent in 86% neutral oak and 14% stainless steel make a combination that lends to a slight viscosity that is full-bodied and energetic.

Located in Sonoma at 28700 Arnold Drive, Ram’s Gate is a wonderful place to visit. Reach the winery at 707-721-8700. Ramsgatewinery.com

Dutch Treat

Visiting England in the summer, I tried Dutch Barn Vodka at some friends’ party. It’s delicious. It is made by Ellers Farm Distillery—and comedian Ricky Gervais is co-owner. Made in Yorkshire (where I’m from), of locally grown apples, tours are available of the distillery. I looked online to see if this vodka is now in the States, but not yet. Meantime, I died laughing at online ads with Ricky Gervais. Check them out. Dutchbarn.com

Ghostly Fun

Talking of spirits, Venus Spirits in Santa Cruz is doing a tour of the distillery and a class on the “spooky side” of tiki cocktails. Led by Lindsay Eshleman, it promises to be a “spooktacular” experience. 5:30–7pm Oct. 23. Venusspirits.com

French Deals

These reasonably priced French wines: Mas Des Bressades, Costieres De Nimes (about $20); Mas Carlot, La Terre Natale (about $13); and Hongrie Saint-Péray, M. Chapoutier Lieu-dit Hongrie (about $38); are all worth a swirl and a sip.