World Music Kinship

Raised in an Indian musical family, Keshav Batish plays Kuumbwa

By DNA
Keshav Batish performs on sitar with drums and other instruments behind him
UCSC GRAD  Keshav Batish studied and taught Indian music in college and one of his teachers is now in his band. PHOTO: R.R. Jones

Intergenerational multi-instrumentalist and UC Santa Cruz alumnus Keshav Batish exudes a focused intensity and compassionate disposition that transcends his performances. He is bringing his latest musical work, his third album, Sonic Kinship, to the Kuumbwa Jazz Center on Monday, July 20. 

Keshav is a hereditary practitioner of South Asian music, whose origins can be traced back over 3,000 years. Raised and trained in Hindustani classical and folk styles by his father Ashwin Batish and aunt Meena Batish, Keshav also soaked up the food, smells and culture of the Batish India House on Mission Street.

It is impossible not to note that Keshav’s father, Ashwin Batish, is recognized as a world-famous sitar and tabla player whose breadth of work features diverse collaborations with everyone from Zakir Hussain to the Violent Femmes.

Ask anyone in Santa Cruz about the Batish family and you will feel a rush of warmth and lovely thoughts. Stories of being invited into the Batish home and being treated like family. Showing up at the Batish India House for an evening of intercultural exchange. It’s rare to have a family revered by so many people in a small beach town community.

For Keshav, growing up surrounded by all this music and talent and culture just seemed normal. So when it comes to teaching, Keshav tries to bathe his students in the same sonic chutney.

“First of all, to present it in a classroom situation, I did the best I could to immerse the students in the music before we even started,” Keshav says from his home in Santa Cruz.

“I personally learned through osmosis. That’s the best way I can describe it. My path through music was through the culture. I impress this upon my students. It’s not just about the notes. It’s about the language. It’s about the food. It’s about the idea of sonic kinship. It’s about that feeling of togetherness that I certainly feel when I’m playing it. And I feel it when I’m teaching it. I also feel it when I’m talking about it with you. It’s all entangled, to use a quantum term,” says Keshav.

Keshav is quite scholarly when it comes to describing his teaching process, and is quick to compliment how incredibly bright his students are.

“I was taught not to discern via ways of thinking. Everybody has their own way of processing information. My job as a teacher is not only to teach one way, but to teach in a conversational manner. The first part of a Hindustani performance is called an Alaap. It’s often mistranslated in academic readings as ‘unmetered or unbound,’ because they themselves don’t know the depth of the language. What it actually means is conversation,” Keshav says.

Sonic Kinship is both a formal and commercial release. It was part of the dissertation that Keshav finished at UCSC, where he recently earned a Doctorate of Musical Arts in Composition.

Joining Batish onstage will be Kristen Strom on tenor saxophone, Shay Salhov on alto saxophone, Scott Sorkin on guitar, Stan Poplin on double bass, and Dahveed Behroozi on piano.

“These musicians intermingle on every level in their lives, not only with each other as humans, but also through conversations we have with nature and our environment at large. These are all themes that are very literally and metaphorically reflected in Hindustani music,” Keshav says. 

“It’s some folks I have played with in the past, as well as some first-timers in the band. Stan Poplin was actually my band director at UCSC when I was a student there. Kristen Strom and Scott Sorkin actually began as my father’s students at San Jose State when they were undergraduates. They took a raga jazz course with him,” Keshav laughs.

“I’ve known of them since childhood. It’s a real honor to get to play with them in this capacity. These are some of the greatest musicians out there. I feel very lucky,” Keshav concludes.

Keshav Batish will be performing on Monday, July 20 at 7pm at the Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320 Cedar Street, #2, Santa Cruz. Tickets are $29.14 in advance and $31.50 at the door. More information at kuumbwajazz.org

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DNA
DNA
Previous article
Hardcore Hero
felton music hall, tribute bands, comedy shows, rock & roll
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe Advertise About Us Contact Us Letter to the Editor Press Release Obituaries Writing an Obituary Archives Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Vote for Best Of Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

ADVERTISING Advertise Ad Planner/Issue Schedule Legal Submit an Obituary Legal NoticesFictitious Business Name (FBN) StatementsDoing Business As (DBA) NoticesTrustee Sale Notices

COMPANY INFO Job Opportunities Journalism Awards Privacy Policy Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Karriyma Pekary performs as Deloris Van Cartier with Melissa Martinez and Haley Clarke in Cabrillo Stage’s Sister Act

Sisterhood is Powerful

Astrology, Horoscope, Stars, Zodiac Signs

Free Will Astrology

Water Tower band members pose together before their Kuumbwa Jazz Center performance

Things to do in Santa Cruz