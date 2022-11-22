.Bargetto’s 2019 Pommard Clone Pinot Noir is a Voluptuous Mouthful of Goodness

Santa Cruz Mountains Pinot bursts with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry

By Josie Cowden
Bargetto’s 2019 Pommard Clone Santa Cruz Mountains Pinot Noir bursts with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.

There’s a reason why Bargetto Winery has been in business for eight decades and counting. They’ve been producing excellent, hand-crafted wines since 1933. Nearly 90 years after they started, their focus is still on richness and intensity in all their varietals.

My husband and I attended Bargetto Winery’s presentation of their 2023 Taste of Bordeaux River Cruise for Wine Lovers. As you sail down the Garonne and Dordogne rivers, you’ll enjoy local tastings and some excellent Bargetto wines—with John Bargetto, director of winemaking, as your wine host. The seven-night cruise is from June 1-8, 2023, by AMA Waterways aboard their AmaDolce. If you’re considering going on a cruise next year, why not add wine to the experience? Visit the Bargetto website for more info.

During the cruise presentation, I sipped on a 2019 Pommard Clone Santa Cruz Mountains Pinot Noir ($35), a voluptuous mouthful of juicy, rich fruit with a deep ruby color. A second glass tasted even better! Aromas of toasted vanilla bean and baked cherry pie and flavors of “ripe cherry, strawberry and raspberry” boomed to the forefront. Kudos to winemaker Bobby Graviano for this beautiful Pinot.

Bargetto will be one of the wineries at the Aptos Wine Wander (more below).

Bargetto Winery, 3535 N. Main St., Soquel, 831-475-2258; bargetto.com.

Aptos Wine Wander

Sixteen wineries will participate in the popular Aptos Wine Wander, with wine tastings offered at various local businesses in Aptos Village. A commemorative glass and wristband are provided at check-in, along with a map of tasting locations inside Aptos Village businesses—all located on Soquel Drive and Trout Gulch Road. New Leaf Community Markets sponsors the event.

Aptos Wine Wander is Saturday, Dec. 10, 1-4pm. Check-in is 12:30pm at Aptos Village Green. $45/$55. winesofthesantacruzmountains.com.

Josie Cowden
Support Local Journalism
