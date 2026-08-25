Music in the Park: Common Kings

Enter for a chance to win a pair of general tickets to Music in the Park featuring Common Kings at The Plaza in San Jose on Friday, September 18, 6:00–10:30 PM. 5 winners for this giveaway!

Join Common Kings for an unforgettable evening of island-inspired music, feel-good energy, and genre-blending performances that have made them one of the most celebrated bands in contemporary reggae. Known for seamlessly mixing reggae, R&B, rock, hip-hop, and pop influences, Common Kings have built a devoted worldwide following with their signature sound and uplifting live shows. The Common Kings will be joined by Sammy Johnson, “The Voice of Island Soul.”

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Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.