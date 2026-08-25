Giveaways

Music in the Park: Common Kings

Enter for a chance to win a pair of general tickets to Music in the Park featuring Common Kings at The Plaza in San Jose on Friday, September 18, 6:00–10:30 PM. 5 winners for this giveaway!

Join Common Kings for an unforgettable evening of island-inspired music, feel-good energy, and genre-blending performances that have made them one of the most celebrated bands in contemporary reggae. Known for seamlessly mixing reggae, R&B, rock, hip-hop, and pop influences, Common Kings have built a devoted worldwide following with their signature sound and uplifting live shows. The Common Kings will be joined by Sammy Johnson, “The Voice of Island Soul.”
BUY TICKETS »

Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Wednesday, September 9, 2026.
Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.
Must be 18+ to win.

Winners for the above prizes will be selected at random and notified by email. By submitting this form, you agree to be added to our email list. Information collected may be shared among Good Times' related publications and web sites for promotional and marketing purposes connected to company newsletters and giveaway programs. We take privacy seriously, keep email addresses and personal information confidential and do not sell lists to third parties. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link our emails.

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