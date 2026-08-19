Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

It seems so obvious: nature provides energy that can wean us from big, profitable utilities. We’ve known that here in California for ages, but still aren’t doing enough to tap into it.

I look at all this new construction and wonder why new houses aren’t required to use wind and solar for power generation. It’s crazy.

Crazier still is that our beloved president has paid companies billions of our tax money to suspend wind projects across the country and is spending more money on drilling for oil. Drill baby drill. It’s sickening.

Think of the old days on the farms, where they built windmills and wells to be self-sufficient. And here, astoundingly, when we put solar on our roofs, we get charged thousands of dollars in true-up bills because we aren’t paying enough to PG&E. That’s supposedly to make a fair playing field for people who can’t afford solar and end up with bigger bills as a result.

To me, that’s an inept solution. What do you think?

Which brings us to a great cover story about a Santa Cruz inventor who is tapping a way to gather rainwater and make it drinkable. It’s a great idea and can save us all a lot of money, fight off drought and has been used in places where there isn’t enough fresh water.

Tech writer and literal and figurative magician Josh Logan met the water-preneur Danny Wright when both worked in the restaurant at the Seascape Resort. Years later, they connected for this story. There’s a lesson there: always save your contacts.

Wright and his company, Gravity Water, are heroes around the world for bringing drinking water to those in need. Could there be a better or gooder story for Good Times?

Speaking of gooder–I know, I know–Dining columnist Mark C. Anderson takes a look at Goodles, a Santa Cruz healthy noodle company founded here in 2021 and spreading its protein-laden mac and cheese-like concoctions around the world. Santa Cruzans Jennifer Zeszut and product developer Paul Earle started the company, adding actress Gal Gadot as a partner and Molly Michet who develped the flavors for the chickpea and wheat protein.

There are treasures around every corner in our little, maybe too-fast growing, town.

Thanks for reading.

Brad Kava | Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

DUCK DUCK WHAT? A goose good time on the Stockton Avenue cliffs. Photograph by Cindy Coccoli

GOOD IDEA

An increasing number of Bay Area seniors choose to stay in their homes as they age, and Outdoor Supply Hardware (OSH) is making independent living more accessible and affordable. Every Wednesday, customers ages 65 and older receive 10% off reg.-price in-store purchases. This offers direct savings on crucial home modification items, such as next-generation ergonomic hand tools, motion-sensor lighting, handrails, and low-maintenance garden supplies, as well as everyday repair essentials.Today, OSH announced it will offer a Senior Double Discount of 20% on in-store purchases Wednesday, Aug. 26, at each of its 13 locations.

GOOD WORK

Housing Matters, in partnership with Santa Cruz Public Libraries, invites the community to a special edition of Neighbors for Neighbors: Belonging Builds Community on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Branciforte Branch Library, 230 Gault St. in Santa Cruz.

This special community event will feature two published authors and members of Housing Matters’ Lived Experience Advisory Group (LEAG), Curtis Reliford, author of Madness to Surrender, and Tony del Zompo, author of 5150: A Manic Depressive Adventure. Through readings and conversation, the LEAG authors will share excerpts from their books, discuss the experiences that inspired their writing, and explore how storytelling can foster understanding, connection, and belonging.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Subjective and objective don’t often map very well, particularly when people are high.”

—Carrie Cuttler, in our Altered States column