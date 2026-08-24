Music in the Park: Ice-T with DJ Evil E

Enter for a chance to win a pair of general tickets to Music in the Park featuring Ice-T with DJ Evil E at The Plaza in San Jose on Saturday, September 19, 6:00 PM. 5 winners for this giveaway!

Hip-hop pioneer Ice-T and legendary DJ Evil E come together for a special performance celebrating the history, culture, and lasting impact of hip-hop. As one of the architects of West Coast gangsta rap, Ice-T helped shape the genre with groundbreaking songs such as “6 in the Mornin’,” “Colors,” and “New Jack Hustler,” while building a career that spans music, film, and television. Joining him is longtime collaborator DJ Evil E, a respected turntablist and founding member of The Rhyme Syndicate whose four-decade career has made him one of hip-hop’s most enduring and influential DJs. Together, they bring decades of experience, iconic music, and authentic hip-hop energy to the stage.

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Drawing Date for this Giveaway is Wednesday, September 9, 2026.

Winners notified by email and have 48 hours to respond or forfeit.

Must be 18+ to win.