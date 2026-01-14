Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

I had a great teacher who taught me that if there were ever a day I didn’t learn something new from the New York Times, I should cancel my subscription. I still haven’t hit that day.

It’s the same with Good Times. There has never been an issue where there wasn’t a new artist, musician, writer, chef or political issue that I learned about and appreciated.

This week, it’s a video game master creator, Edmund McMillen, who grew up here and has reached international acclaim for games inspired by his life. And a weird life it must be, with his style that’s sort of reminiscent of creepy but loveable cartoonist R.Crumb, one of his early influences.

His topics will raise some eyebrows: dead baby dress-ups; a piece of tar that has a relationship with a human; and his latest, about hoarding and boarding cats. Like so much in society today, the crazier they sound, the bigger they’ll be.

Check out his back story, including a failed career as an animal control officer.

Besides writing the cover story, the writer DNA takes on another big challenge: disabled comedians who boldly take on their disabilities and are performing live here in Santa Cruz and are also the subject of a new movie. That’s one you won’t see anywhere else.

On the news front, Grateful Dead cofounder Bob Weir died last weekend and it feels like the end of an era. I took my 9-year-old son to the Grateful Dead’s original home on Ashbury street where people were gathering to share remorse and hope. A guy from Santa Cruz named Jeremy had his car stereo cranked up with live Dead tunes. Thanks, bro.

I took my kids to the Sphere for the last Dead & Co. shows so they could see a piece of the history while it was still playing. And, yeah, those shows were magnificent, almost as good as the old days. They took us places, including to the spot where we were standing in Haight Ashbury.

Maybe it’s time we do a feature on all the local Dead cover bands, of which there are many that are very good. What do you think?

Mark C. Anderson gives us the scoop on some big restaurant openings. Let’s just say, be hungry in the mornings. We’ve got lots of new breakfast places.

I end most columns by saying thanks for reading, and I really mean it. I know Santa Cruz readers really care about the printed words and the art that accompanies them. I knew it especially this week hearing complaints about our artist using AI on last week’s cover. I’m not going deeper into the issue but we will certainly cover AI and its implications to all jobs and arts.

I’ll just say we heard you…and thanks for reading and giving us feedback.

PHOTO CONTEST

SEEING DOUBLE Recent storms brought big rainbows to West Cliff Drive. Photograph by Jerry Dolezal

GOOD IDEA

The Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) is seeking input on the Draft 2050 Regional Transportation Plan (RTP). Read it at ssccrtc.org. The 2050 RTP is a 25-year transportation plan for Santa Cruz County. It sets policy and a vision for the transportation system and estimates the funding that will be available. Updated every four or five years, it’s the first step in securing funding from federal, state, and local sources.. A public hearing for the Draft 2050 RTP will be held at the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission meeting 6:30pm Thursday, Jan.15 at ﻿Watsonville City Council Chambers, 275 Main Street, Top Floor (with Zoom option).

GOOD WORK

UC Master Gardeners and Cabrillo College Horticulture present Home Gardener Days January 17, 9:30am-11:30am session to explore quick, easy ways to enhance your landscape aesthetics and take your landscape design to the next level. Horticulture expert Nicky Hughes will provide a free 45-minute presentation followed by hands-on gardening activities.

Part of this class will be conducted outside. Gloves, pruners, hat, sunscreen, layered clothing and sturdy walking shoes are recommended. Please arrive early. Free parking is available in the student lot at the top of the hill.

Home Gardener days classes are held on most second Saturdays.Visit mbmg.ucanr.edu for information and to register.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” —George Orwell

.