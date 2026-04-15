There have been a lot of milestones in Santa Cruz lately. Last year both Streetlight Records and Good Times celebrated their 50th anniversaries. Last week I wrote about the 15th anniversary of the Sin Sisters Burlesque and Drag show. Now, we commemorate another local landmark that many Santa Cruzans might not even realize the importance of.

On Tuesday, April 21, the Blue Lagoonies Comedy troupe celebrates 20 years of bringing laughter to the community. This makes it the longest-running, free, weekly comedy show in the entire state of California, and possibly the entire West Coast.

“I’ve looked and I can’t find one that’s going longer,” says host Paulie Escobedo, who’s been hosting the Blue Lagoonies since 2024.

But the emphasis is on free. Technically, the longest-running, weekly, comedy show in California is Monday Potluck at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles, but there’s a cover charge.

The show’s longevity has only been possible through several key factors that make it unlike any other comedy room.

“To be here in 2026 credit has to be given to [Blue Lagoon owner] Fred [Friedman],” says comedy guru DNA. Over the past 20 years, he was the Lagoonies’ longest-running host for over a decade. “Because rarely do you have an owner of a venue who lets you do something for so long. And to all the other comedians who have helped prop it up over the years.”

Ask any of the comedians who have graced the stage “held together by stickers and bad choices”–as DNA liked to say at shows–and one of the first things they’ll say is the vibes. Over the years different musicians have graced the stage to open the show, including full jazz bands and a vaudeville piano accompaniment. Currently, bassist Lee DeFalco and drummer Sam Morelli have been the show’s soundtrack.

Ariel Photo: Caleb Danko.

“That room consistently has the best crowds in Santa Cruz,” says longtime stand-up, B.J. Rankin.

He explains the room is physically bigger than most in the Bay Area, so it has a larger capacity. Rankin also believes the diversity of the crowds is another strength. On any given week there will be students, locals and tourists of any age and nationality looking to forget about their troubles with a couple of laughs.

“Every week we routinely have comics come all the way from San Francisco because Santa Cruz has such great audiences,” explains Escobedo who also drives weekly from Morgan Hill.

“It’s hard to replicate, there really aren’t many rooms that have the same kind of energy,” Rankin says. “It’s also a great place to try out new material. The Blue clientele is down for whatever.”

Which makes it great for new stand-up comedians trying to get their five minutes of stage time, like Ariel Waller. She first became aware of the Blue Lagoonies three years ago as an audience member. One year later this dental hygienist by day (“I love putting smiles on people’s faces,” she laughs) began working on her routine at the Shanty Shack. Last September, she was asked by Escobedo to join the Blue Lagoonies stage.

“When I attended my first Blue Lagoon show, I knew one of the comedians and based on the camaraderie, you just felt like they were always supportive of one another,” she says. “It’s been really nice being a part of this community and the Blue Lagoonies who have welcomed me.”

For Escobedo, it’s about giving back what he was given.

“I got my start there,” he says. “So I like to give comics in the area, who I see hitting open mics and putting in time, the opportunity to come and try the Blue Lagoon.”

LONG AND FUNNY It seems like just yesterday…blink, blink. PHOTO: Paulie Escobedo;

It’s the community that’s the soul of the Blue Lagoonies. They look out for one another and help each other along the way. They meet up and work out jokes with one another and attend their friends’ other comedy shows.. Because of this support, there have been multiple people who’ve gone on to make a name for themselves in the larger comedy community like Chad Opitz, Ryan Goodcase, Butch Escobar, and Emily Catalano. In 2019 Catalano made a national name for herself when she appeared on Conan (of the O’Brien variety) and her 2025 indie special “Unspecial” has almost a million views on YouTube with 42,000 people subscribing to her channel.

“I always told comedians, ‘If you do well at the Blue Lagoon, you can do well anywhere,’” says DNA. “The Blue was my finishing school for comedy. We didn’t make any money, but it gave me my education.”

INFO: Blue Lagoonies 20th Anniversary Show, Tues. 4/21. 7:45pm. Blue Lagoon, 923 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. Free. 423-7117.