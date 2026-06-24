Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

You truly are what you eat, and man, a lot of us were brought up wrong. Me, in particular.

You mean Hostess coffee cakes aren’t a healthy breakfast, as I slurp one down?

OK. I’m trying here and Elizabeth Borelli’s contributions to our Health and Fitness issue are giving me some religion.

I always figured food created mood, but we’ve got a story here from a scientist who studies just that. And protein, protein, protein. Elizabeth expects to get hate mail because she’s going against the heavy meat-based diets now put forth by whatever kook is in charge of the feds these days.

She persuasively argues that we need more fiber, and it’s ignored more than more protein. Why do the government standards seem to undervalue fresh fruits, vegetables and beans? Could it have to do with a guy who loves McDonald’s and puts ketchup on steak? Or the one who placed a dead bear in Central Park to fool people into thinking it was hit by a bicyclist?

I don’t know.

But I do know that I trust Elizabeth’s study of healthy food and follow her suggestions as best I can. I’m proud to present this Health and Fitness issue, which covers nutrition with the depth you won’t find in any other local publication.

And one thing we should all be proud of is the number of great farmers’ markets we have in this county. I try to bring all my visitors to one, just to show off all the fresh, local produce.

Not to mention all the outstanding produce and meat sections in our local markets. You won’t find this kind of variety and healthy choices anywhere else.

It’s hard to be in a bad mood with this kind of food, right?

One story you must read and share is Richard Stockton’s beach warning. We had two tourists die this month at Panther Beach because they were lulled by the beauty and didn’t know how tricky the tides can be. Please, please, please be warned and careful and let your visitors know the dangers.

On other fronts: I’m thrilled that the annual celebration at Land of Medicine Buddha is returning Saturday. I go to that every year and feel like I’ve wandered into Nepal.

During the summer, I see so many of my friends posting photos of exotic churches or celebrations from around the world and I wonder how many of them know about this exotic Land in our backyard?

It’s escaped notice from many people, but it’s amazing to me for the hiking and the colorful annual celebration. You don’t have to be religious to love it. And if you’ve never been, you are in for a splendorous treat.

When he was 2, my son was the youngest kid to make one of those giant singing bowls sing, or so they told me. They also had Native American dancers, great food, music and art in a tucked away location.

My one worry this year is that they don’t have the shuttle buses that used to take you up there from Soquel. They ask that you carpool because parking is limited.

Peace out and have a great weekend. So much to do as summer kicks off.

Brad Kava | Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

TUNNEL VISION A nice night shot of train tracks heading over the San Lorenzo River towards the Boardwalk. Photograph by Sam Awad

GOOD IDEA

Start your July 4 holiday a day early at Lighthouse Point Lawn with a free “Live at the Lane” concert by James Durbin and the Lost Boys and Ted Welty from 2-7pm. The Parks and Rec department started the program last year and it was a huge success, so they are doing an encore with food trucks, beer, wine and a raffle. All money raised goes to the Parks department. You won’t find a better show at a better price anywhere.

GOOD WORK

The County will continue its annual road maintenance program from June 29 through August 21, weekdays 8:30am to 4pm, focusing on spot repairs.

The schedule:

• June 29 to July 1: Coolidge Drive (between High Street and Hagar Drive) • July 6 to July 15: Empire Grade (between Ice Cream Grade and Vick Drive) • July 16 to July 22: Felton Empire Road (between Cooper Street and Empire Grade)

• July 23 to July 27: Bear Creek Road (between Starr Creek Road and Mustang Mesa Drive)

• July 28 to August 3: Love Creek Road (between Roberts Road and the 10623 address area)

• August 4 to August 6: China Grade Road (between Highway 236 and the 17900 address area)

• August 7 to August 10: Memory Lane (between Dogwood Way and the end of the county maintenance boundary)

• August 11 to August 17: Mount Hermon Road (between Graham Hill Road and Lilac Lane)

• August 18 to August 19: West Hilton Drive (between the 250 address area and Everest Drive)

• August 19 to August 21: San Lorenzo Way (various locations along the roadway)

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“America has a long history of turning

nutrition into a single villain story.”

– Elizabeth Borelli