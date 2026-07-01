Brad Kava | Good Times Editor

We aren’t quite Malibu, where every time you walk into a coffee shop or drug store, you recognize a movie actor, but we are surrounded by stars and incredibly talented people.

Someone once asked why Cabrillo College has so many instructors who could be at an Ivy League college and the answer was simple. Look around the campus and off to the sea. We live in paradise and it encourages people to come here for work.

Which leads to our cover story, about the new director of the 418 Project, an arts community that is going to grow bigger with director Dennis Bartok, whose credentials include working for Robert De Niro’s production company, Tribeca Productions. Later, he worked for America Cinematheque for 28 years, a nonprofit that provided diverse film programming and in-person discussions and events with thousands of filmmakers and luminaries, presenting new and repertory cinema to Los Angeles.

He was head of programming, general manager and executive director.

He was also a screenwriter who wrote and produced an anthology horror film called Trapped Ashes.

Basically, he brings serious cred and contacts to our town, as the cover story by writer DNA illustrates.

Have you had too much sun this summer? DId you think your skin was hopeless? Health writer Elizabeth Borelli found hope for all of us. I love that she had walked by this place for years before she finally walked in and had some major revelations. Have you heard of a Pilates facial? You will in her column.

In the serious news department: we share the county grand jury’s concerns about Santa Cruz being a terribly unsafe place to walk (or bike, which it didn’t cover). We have so many fatalities and injuries, it feels like we live in a Third World country. You would think we pay enough in taxes to get some sidewalks.

And the blasts have started already around the beaches from illegal fireworks. What’s been done to enforce the law over the years? You’ll be surprised to read our story.

On the food front, you can see what’s doing in the Hotel Paradox and why locals should pretend to be tourists and have a good meal there.

Entertainment: Beth Stelling is a nationally-known comic who is doing a show in our mountain Felton theater.

And, of course, you want to know what to do on the Fourth. We have everything you need to know about the parades, fireworks, concerts and air shows. FUN.

What do Santa Cruzans want for the country’s 250th birthday? Check out Street Talk to see the answers before you buy your presents.

Thanks for reading and have a great holiday.

Brad Kava | Editor

PHOTO CONTEST

FLAG SALAD A creative entr é e at a solstice party on 6/20. Photograph by Jim Sullivan

GOOD IDEA

Driscoll’s Charitable Giving Program is celebrating its 20th year.

In 2005, Driscoll’s formalized its legacy of giving back by including employees in directing charitable giving toward causes they care about most. Since then, Driscoll’s has donated $29 million in grants and sponsorships to support thousands of initiatives in 13 countries. They strengthen communities where they grow and/or sell, with a heavy emphasis on the US and with an extra helping of support here at home in Santa Cruz County.

Our local grower of strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries (both organic and conventional), Driscoll’s, founded in 1904, is headquartered in Watsonville, and is still family-owned.

GOOD WORK

Starting July 1, the City of Santa Cruz will relaunch the popular GO BIKE! Downtown E-Bike Rebate program and increase the value of rebates to a $500 base amount and $1,000 for income-qualified individuals.

Now in its sixth year, GO BIKE! is an annual investment by the City that encourages more downtown workers to use bikes for transportation. The number of rebates available is limited ; , two rebate tiers are available: a $500 base rebate (previously $400) and a $1,000 rebate for income-qualified individuals (previously $800). Anyone who works within the Downtown Parking District is eligible to apply.

To apply, people need to fill out the application, watch a bike safety training video, and complete a training quiz and survey. Learn more at gosantacruzcounty.org.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“If the law supposes that, the law is a ass — a idiot.”

—Charles Dickens, Oliver Twist