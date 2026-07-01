NOURISHING THE AMERICAN DREAM

As our nation celebrates its 250th birthday, we reflect on the extraordinary promise that began in 1776, a declaration that all people are created equal and endowed with the rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. While America continues striving to fully realize those ideals, our story remains one of opportunity, resilience, and hope. For generations, people have come to this nation seeking a better life for themselves and their families, pursuing their own version of the American Dream.

That dream is not achieved alone. Throughout our history, Americans have advanced together, neighbor helping neighbor and communities lifting one another up. At Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County, we see that spirit every day. Access to nutritious food is about more than relieving hunger; it creates the stability that allows children to learn, parents to work, seniors to stay healthy, and families to move forward with dignity. At our recent Santa Cruz County Food Insecurity Symposium, former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta recognized this reality, noting that Second Harvest Food Bank is helping people achieve the American Dream. We witness that truth daily: when families have reliable access to food, they have a stronger foundation to pursue opportunities and build brighter futures.

We are especially honored to serve as Grand Marshal of the City of Watsonville’s Fourth of July Parade this year. On our nation’s milestone birthday, it is fitting to also celebrate the 54-year history of California’s first and oldest food bank. For more than five decades, Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County has partnered with residents, volunteers, growers, businesses, and community organizations to ensure no neighbor faces hunger alone. Together, the people of Santa Cruz County have responded to wildfires, natural disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic, and ongoing economic challenges with compassion and determination. Time and again, our community has come together to nourish neighbors, strengthen resilience, and create pathways to opportunity.

As we celebrate Independence Day, let us also celebrate the values that unite us: freedom, opportunity, compassion, and a belief in the dignity and worth of every person. These ideals are reflected not only in our founding documents, but also in the countless acts of generosity that take place every day across our community. The story of America is still being written, and each of us has a role in helping our neighbors succeed. Together, we can ensure that every person has the nourishment, support, and opportunity needed to reach their full potential.

Erica Padilla-Chavez | CEO, Second Harvest Food Bank Santa Cruz County

RENAMING THE SCHOOL

Writing a letter to the editor to try to change or unchange something is a loser business. I’ve written a lot of letters, and they’ve all ended up losers. Chalk up another loss with Cesar Chavez Middle School. Chávez has now been certified an evil rapist, forcer of abortions, and child molester. The worst of the worst, despite never being charged or convicted of said crimes. That said, the Pajaro Valley Unified School District trustees are going to allow Cesar Chavez images to remain on the school mural. So you are going to exterminate his name, but keep his image on the school. What’s with that? One trustee said the proposed name changes are “a no-brainer.” “No brainer” i ndeed.

I propose this. Fusing both new school name recommendations. Jeff Tagami, a poet who should be mentioned alongside Byron, Shelley, Keats, and Whitman, is a perfect addition. Mas Hashimoto, an excellent educator, who was also one of my history teachers. I did a report and speech on the Kaaba in Mecca and he liked it . Hashimoto is a great choice. Next name (especially since you are keeping his image on the school) is none other than Cesar Chavez, with an asterisk * (for the aforementioned reasons) , and finally Central Coast Middle School. So the name I propose is The Jeff Tagami, Mas Hashimoto, Cesar Chavez *(with an asterisk) Central Coast Middle School. Or abbreviated , The Tagami, Hashimoto, Chavez * Central Coast Middle School. Chalk up another loser.

Charles Birimisa | Watsonville