HIGH PRAISE

Ryan Masters’ “Making Waves” made my morning. Four Santa Cruz teens make up a third of the U.S. Youth National Team, trained by a club a dad and his daughter started at Cowell Beach in 2022, and now they’re doing bake sales to get to South Africa. Love it.

Patrick Mortimer | New York

LAZY RUNNERS

I wanted to share a story I think could be a fun fit for Good Times, particularly with everything young adults are navigating when it comes to affordability, community and finding meaningful connection.

I’ve just launched Lazy Run Club, a new free social running and walking community in Santa Cruz. Our premise is pretty simple: easy miles, good people, coffee after.

We’re creating a welcoming space where people can come solo, meet new friends, get moving and enjoy the Central Coast without spending money just to participate.

Our first run is Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m., meeting at Steamer Lane Supply on West Cliff. Owner Fran Grayson is partnering with us to provide complimentary coffee afterward.

The idea came from something I’ve been thinking about through my work in the community and public health: what if we made building healthy habits and meaningful relationships feel less intimidating and a whole lot more fun?

We’re especially connecting with Gen Z and young millennials, and putting together a small founding-crew editorial shoot Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. along West Cliff.

I’d love to invite you or someone from the Good Times team to the shoot or, even better, the first community run on Sunday.

I think there’s an interesting story here about how young adults are creating the affordable, welcoming social spaces they want to see in Santa Cruz.

Ayo Banjo | Founder, Lazy Run Club

ONLINE COMMENTS

RE: FROM GRIEF TO GROWTH

Well done, Noah! I would be stoked to have my store join your ranks! Kiss My Glass is 44 years old and we make the glass art in house!

Jackie Marr | Goodtimes.sc

Such a beautiful story, thank you Noah for this valuable mission you have begun. I imagine Ziva is smiling and twirling while throwing glitter.

Kim | Goodtimes.sc

RE: SALSA SI PUEDE

Wow, I have been going to this event on and off for over 20 years, and now my daughter is a salsera! SBTS inspired her to start at age 13 back when it was next to Ideal Bar & Grill. Now she’s 17 and there is a growing contingent of teens, not only 25–40, as the article says (note the young dancers in the second photo; and I’m over 50!). This has taught my daughter community – multicultural and multi-age, as well as self-confidence, boundaries, etc.

SO SAD to see the City’s response. Even $290 per event is astronomical for a “free” event, especially given the Latinx/Hispanic demographic!

Hope SBTS can get back to 52 weeks a year, whether on the wharf or next to Ideal!! Having random Sundays throughout the year confuses and discourages people. We need to support community in public spaces, not hinder it. C’mon, Santa Cruz!

CJ Mascarenhas | Goodtimes.sc