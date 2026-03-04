PANETTA STATEMENT ON IRAN

For the eighth time in his presidency, Donald Trump attacked a country without informing or getting buy-in from the American people. There is no doubt that Iran has blood on its hands and must be aggressively confronted for its human rights violations, nuclear ambitions, regional missile attacks, support of terrorism, and the threat it poses to our allies in the region, like Israel and Jordan. However, it is unclear what the Administration’s goals are and, due to the sprawling and decentralized regime and military in Iran, whether these strikes can accomplish them. That is why Congress must act to ensure that the Administration has a strategy for the day-after in Iran and the region, for what could be the least debated prolonged war in American history.

Our Founding Fathers of the United States Constitution gave Congress the sole power to debate and declare war, as the branch of government closest to the American people. For there is no greater act than war that requires the consent of the governed. That is why, absent exigent circumstances, the Trump administration must seek authorization for the use of military force that constitutes an act of war.

The President has not sought Congressional authorization prior to striking Iran. Instead, the President’s decision to give up on its gunboat diplomacy and launch a massive military attack has left American troops and others in the region vulnerable to Iran’s retaliatory actions. We pray for the safety of the men and women of the U.S. military and our allies who are in the region.

I call on Speaker Mike Johnson to bring the House of Representatives back into session immediately so that we can properly debate the Administration’s military actions in Iran, hear a strategy for the day-after, listen to the American people, and vote on a bipartisan War Powers Resolution that supports our allies and stability in the region and prevents further use of U.S. forces in Iran without Congressional authorization. This Administration is finding that wars are easy to start. But the history of our nation proves that wars are hard to end. That is why, now more than ever, Congress must do its job and fulfill our responsibilities under the U.S. Constitution and for the American people.

Jimmy Panetta | Carmel

ANIMAL SLAUGHTER

I am writing to sound the alarm on a new USDA proposal that will devastate animal welfare. The agency plans to increase slaughter speeds for chickens to 175 birds per minute and remove speed limits entirely for killing pigs.

We must stop treating living beings as inanimate objects. Science confirms that all mammals share an emotional limbic system. Pigs, like the dogs we love, possess the neurological capacity to feel fear, grief, and love. When kill lines move at these “extreme speeds,” humane treatment becomes a physical impossibility. Animals will inevitably be conscious and terrified as they are killed.

Efficiency is no excuse for atrocity. I urge our neighbors in the 95062 area to contact Rep. Jimmy Panetta and our Senators to demand they block these rules (Dockets FSIS-2025-0009 and 0012). We must prioritize compassion over the profit margins of industrial slaughterhouses.

T.M. Oliver | Live Oak