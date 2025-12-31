Other Brother Beer Co. has something special brewing for the holidays. The independent craft beer outfit has debuted its second location in Aptos Village as of last week (10 Parade St Suite B, Aptos).

The new outpost sits next to Cat & Cloud Coffee Co. and brings Other Brother’s lively brewery presence north from its Seaside home.

At around 1,400 square feet—a micro to its macro 6,000-square-foot OG brewpub-production space—this satellite taproom enjoys its own opportunities, #1 being the proximity of Forest of Nisene Marks State Park and a bunch of other fun food-and-drink destinations.

The fleet of 22 rotating taps mirrors headquarters’ lineup, with a strong roster of craft sours, IPAs, lagers and collaborative brews listed on chalkboard tiles above, plus on-tap wines.

The vibe reflects the original’s community- and dog-friendly atmosphere, albeit scaled to the village setting.

OBBC Executive Chef Josie Lewis guides kitchen operations at both locations, importing popular Seaside items, while introducing new sandwiches, salads, and a chicken Parmesan, with pop-up nights anticipated to add variety.

Brand Manager and Creative Director Evan Loewy knows that the approachable food and excellent beers will continue to drive intrigue, but prioritizes a complementary element.

“Why we wanted to start this business in the first place was to have a venue to offer music, art shows, as much creativity as possible, you name it,” he says. “All these things.” otherbrotherbeer.com

SWIRLING DEVELOPMENT

Raise a glass as high as the hills: The Santa Cruz Mountains Wine Improvement District, which will be known as the Santa Cruz Mountains Heritage District, is now a thing. That means more than 70 wineries and nearly 300 small growers across Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties—producing wines shaped by the elevation and the ocean’s cooling influence—now have fresh resources to market the AVA.

Santa Cruz Mountains Winegrowers Association Executive Director Keikilani McKay provides a little context. “The district ensures a coordinated, consistent presence for the Santa Cruz Mountains wine region in a way that no single winery could achieve alone,” she says. “In short, every winery benefits from a stronger regional brand and collective marketing that attracts more visitors and consumers to Santa Cruz Mountains wines.

It is also important to note that the assessment fee revenue model represents a stable source of funding in this economy and is meant to offer a lifeline amid rising operating costs, declining sales, and tariff concerns.” The district is the fifth in the state; the assessment fee applies to wine sales occurring within the state (including wine club shipments); and kicks in Jan. 1; winesofthesantacruzmountain.com.

STAY UP

As 2025 kicks, here comes a closing look back at some noteworthy additions from the months gone by: Insomnia Cookies (1010 Pacific Ave., Suites C&D, Santa Cruz), Cliffside Coffee Bar (Pleasure Point Park, East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz), The Foodlab + The Landing (7990 Highway 1, Moss Landing), Vin Vivant (115 San Jose Ave. #G, Capitola), Gabrielita Tamaleria (Pacific Ave. near Lincoln St., Santa Cruz), Emilie and the Frenchies (7564 Soquel Dr., Aptos), Mad Yolks #2 (830 41st Ave., Santa Cruz), Salty Otter Sports Grill (110 Walnut Ave., Santa Cruz), Fusion Fare Restaurant (1003 Cedar St., Santa Cruz), Silver Spur #2 (1040 E Lake Ave., Watsonville), D20 Pizza (1520 Mission St., Santa Cruz), Mane Kitchen & Cocktails (1222 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz), and Home Away (4901 Soquel Drive, Soquel)…Gandalf, via J.R.R. Tolkien and The Fellowship of the Ring, give us some wisdom to conclude an eventful year: “All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”