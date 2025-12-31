.Level-Up Liquids

Aptos Village gets a craft beer gift to wrap the year, and Santa Cruz Mountains wines get a boost too

By Mark C. Anderson
A row of polished beer taps mounted against a glossy red tile wall inside Other Brother Beer Co.
TAP IT Other Brother Aptos—led by brewer Kevin Brown—deploys 20+ rotating drafts at a time, including (as this went to press) a Del Monte Express hazy double IPA, Cerveza La Reina Mexican hoppy lager and Super Custom Kentucky common ale. PHOTO: Mark C. Anderson

Other Brother Beer Co. has something special brewing for the holidays. The independent craft beer outfit has debuted its second location in Aptos Village as of last week (10 Parade St Suite B, Aptos).

The new outpost sits next to Cat & Cloud Coffee Co. and brings Other Brother’s lively brewery presence north from its Seaside home.

At around 1,400 square feet—a micro to its macro 6,000-square-foot OG brewpub-production space—this satellite taproom enjoys its own opportunities, #1 being the proximity of Forest of Nisene Marks State Park and a bunch of other fun food-and-drink destinations.

The fleet of 22 rotating taps mirrors headquarters’ lineup, with a strong roster of craft sours, IPAs, lagers and collaborative brews listed on chalkboard tiles above, plus on-tap wines.

The vibe reflects the original’s community- and dog-friendly atmosphere, albeit scaled to the village setting.

OBBC Executive Chef Josie Lewis guides kitchen operations at both locations, importing popular Seaside items, while introducing new sandwiches, salads, and a chicken Parmesan, with pop-up nights anticipated to add variety.

Brand Manager and Creative Director Evan Loewy knows that the approachable food and excellent beers will continue to drive intrigue, but prioritizes a complementary element.

“Why we wanted to start this business in the first place was to have a venue to offer music, art shows, as much creativity as possible, you name it,” he says. “All these things.” otherbrotherbeer.com

SWIRLING DEVELOPMENT

Raise a glass as high as the hills: The Santa Cruz Mountains Wine Improvement District, which will be known as the Santa Cruz Mountains Heritage District, is now a thing. That means more than 70 wineries and nearly 300 small growers across Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties—producing wines shaped by the elevation and the ocean’s cooling influence—now have fresh resources to market the AVA.

Santa Cruz Mountains Winegrowers Association Executive Director Keikilani McKay provides a little context. “The district ensures a coordinated, consistent presence for the Santa Cruz Mountains wine region in a way that no single winery could achieve alone,” she says. “In short, every winery benefits from a stronger regional brand and collective marketing that attracts more visitors and consumers to Santa Cruz Mountains wines.

It is also important to note that the assessment fee revenue model represents a stable source of funding in this economy and is meant to offer a lifeline amid rising operating costs, declining sales, and tariff concerns.” The district is the fifth in the state; the assessment fee applies to wine sales occurring within the state (including wine club shipments); and kicks in Jan. 1; winesofthesantacruzmountain.com.

STAY UP

As 2025 kicks, here comes a closing look back at some noteworthy additions from the months gone by: Insomnia Cookies (1010 Pacific Ave., Suites C&D, Santa Cruz), Cliffside Coffee Bar (Pleasure Point Park, East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz), The Foodlab + The Landing (7990 Highway 1, Moss Landing), Vin Vivant (115 San Jose Ave. #G, Capitola), Gabrielita Tamaleria (Pacific Ave. near Lincoln St., Santa Cruz), Emilie and the Frenchies (7564 Soquel Dr., Aptos), Mad Yolks #2 (830 41st Ave., Santa Cruz), Salty Otter Sports Grill (110 Walnut Ave., Santa Cruz), Fusion Fare Restaurant (1003 Cedar St., Santa Cruz), Silver Spur #2 (1040 E Lake Ave., Watsonville), D20 Pizza (1520 Mission St., Santa Cruz), Mane Kitchen & Cocktails (1222 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz), and Home Away (4901 Soquel Drive, Soquel)…Gandalf, via J.R.R. Tolkien and The Fellowship of the Ring, give us some wisdom to conclude an eventful year: “All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us.”

2 COMMENTS

  1. NOPE, Gabrielita’s Tamaleria is NO LONGER near Lincoln – how do you get it wrong 2 times

    • Please sign me up for the newsletter - Yes

  2. I moved to SLO, I miss my SC and reading ” The Good Tines”.
    Keep local and respect that!

    • Please sign me up for the newsletter - Yes

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Mark C. Anderson
Previous ArticleFranchise Player
moe's alley, live music in santa cruz california, fall concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe Advertise About Us Contact Us Letter to the Editor Press Release Obituaries Writing an Obituary Archives Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Vote for Best Of Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

ADVERTISING Advertise Ad Planner/Issue Schedule Legal Submit an Obituary Legal NoticesFictitious Business Name (FBN) StatementsDoing Business As (DBA) NoticesTrustee Sale Notices

COMPANY INFO Job Opportunities Journalism Awards Privacy Policy Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Astrology, Horoscope, Stars, Zodiac Signs

Free Will Astrology

Fire engines and emergency vehicles respond to damage at the Moss Landing battery storage facility following a lithium-ion battery fire.

The Editor’s Desk

Members of Moonalice pose together inside a wood-paneled performance space, reaching toward the camera.

Things to do in Santa Cruz