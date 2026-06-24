Bringing a taste of Puerto Rico to Santa Cruz, Luna’s Borikén Bites opened in Abbott Square two months ago under the stewardship of owner/chef Ali Luna.

Also a musician, his culinary lore includes starting a Puerto Rican food business at age 21 and then opening a restaurant in the Bay Area at age 26, before he eventually sold and scaled down to pop-ups and catering.

When a space became available in Abbott Square, he decided to get back into brick-and-mortar. Named in homage of Puerto Rico’s indigenous Taino people, Luna says Borikén’s space has an ambiance of “coming into my home,” with a strong family focus and an original light blue colored Puerto Rican flag to punctuate.

A blend of his own and passed-down generational family recipes, he defines the food as an elevated culinary twist on traditional Puerto Rican cuisine. The best-selling appetizers are empanadillas, a pastry filled with chicken, beef or cheese with sauce options.

The De La Calle small bites are also popular, like the chicharrón de pollo (sofrito-seasoned crispy chicken thighs) and the gluten-free jibarito sliders. Highlighted entrées are slow-roasted pork shoulder served alongside Puerto Rican rice with pigeon peas, a whole roasted chicken with traditional Puerto Rican seasonings, and fried-until-golden marinated pork chunks. Beverages and desserts also lean traditional with malted and coconut sodas, a traditional flan/chocolate cake hybrid and a vegan coconut pudding with cinnamon.

How do food and music dovetail for you?

ALI LUNA: I’ve played percussion since age 13 and am also a practitioner of Puerto Rican folklore called “Bomba.” I’ve always had a passion for food and music and tying them together, and this is a big part of my cultural heritage. In the kitchen, just like with music, you have to have rhythm and flow in order to make it taste and sound good, and all done with passion and love.

How does your location inspire you?

I love that Abbott Square is a central community hub that is a place for locals and tourists alike to enjoy a great space to gather and enjoy live music and an array of internationally diverse cuisines. It is a pleasure and an honor to be part of the space and to nourish the body with food and the soul with music.

118 Cooper Street, Unit B, Santa Cruz, 510-750-9061; lunasborikenbites.com