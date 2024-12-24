The term “two-way player” has a whole range of definitions.

In the case of Mad Yolks (1411 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz), two-way takes on a stack of meanings.

They go two ways on fresh-and-fast-casual options, with Poke House spots in Monterey and downtown S.C. (1543 Pacific Ave.).

Meanwhile, they give their Poke House fare two chances at enjoyment, by teaming up with Too Good to Go (toogoodtogo.com/en-us), which limits food waste by hooking up app users with deals on leftover day-of inventory.

And the twins behind Mad Yolks and its brioche egg sandwich brunch boom just added a second spot in San Jose (1087 Meridian Ave. #40), while they suss out the possibilities for a location in Capitola.

So yes, they’re making plays, while continuing to provide signature items for Santa Cruz Warriors practices and season ticket holder events, while flying Yolked signage at games.

“It’s exciting to be a ‘part of the team’ and support the local squad, see them play and have some interaction with the players, who give us some love on social media,” says co-owner Henry Wong. “We find it very fun and very cool.”

Looking ahead, the Wave City Warriors play the Mexico City Capitanes Jan. 17, then take on the Stockton Kings Jan. 20 and Salt Lake City Stars Jan. 24 and 25. madyolks.com, santacruz.gleague.nba.com

BEAN MACHINE

Coffee connoisseur-roaster-barista Eddie Alaniz has done the Lord’s work by replacing a former Starbucks at Capitola Mall (1855 41st Ave.) with his own Coffee Conspiracy. The craft operation, which soft-opened Dec. 22, got moving as a bicycle coffee cart along East Cliff Drive, before moving to now-online Honey B’s Market and later doing his own micro cafe on Locust Street. Fans can support his effort by peeking at his Go Fund Me. “What began as a small, scrappy idea has grown into something bigger than I ever could have imagined—a brand that thrives on the love and support of a community that’s always had my back,” Alaniz writes. gofundme.com/f/coffeeconspiracy.

DRIVING THAT TRAIN

One of the better developments of the year gone by happened when gifted chef and Santa Cruz native Mikey Adams took the helm at Alderwood (155 Walnut Ave., Santa Cruz), saying, “I love this town, and it’s always been my dream to be a chef in Santa Cruz.” While he ups the flavor quotient with his wood-fired seafood, Alderwood has introduced a weekly hang with Grateful Dead Sundays, with Deadhead tunes, happy hour deals 5-6:30pm, special themed cocktails and prime rib. alderwoodsantacruz.com

FLAVOR LIT

Casa Nostra in Scotts Valley shut down late last week, citing financial and personnel challenges…The freshly released 2023 Le Cigare Volant by Bonny Doon Vineyard and vino legend Randall Grahm signals his 40th vintage of the iconic brand, bonnydoonvineyard.com…Charlie Hong Kong owner Carolyn Rudolph decided to stop serving soda at her landmark restaurant (1141 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz) ahead of the city’s tax on sugary beverages, which starts May 1—mineral water with low or no sugar for all, charliehongkong.com.