.Catching Up

Monterey Bay Fisheries Trust celebrates a big birthday, plus a brand-new bakery and a pre-colonial garden

By Mark C. Anderson
KEEP CASTING While recreational fishing from the shore doesn’t require much more than a rod, sustaining a healthy Monterey Bay fishery inspires all-hands-on-deck community collaboration. PHOTO: Mark C. Anderson

Monterey Bay and a thriving fishing community might seem synonymous. Sadly, shockingly and in all seriousness, they are not.

But think about it: Not only are local fishermen facing down extended salmon and crab season closures, cheap imports, climate change and rising costs, both basic infrastructure at local ports (like ice and cold storage) and public awareness of their plight is often limited.

Enter Monterey Bay Fisheries Trust, where I’m learning all about those challenges with new depth as a contributing writer. The good news is MBFT draws from a mighty alliance of marine scientists, fishermen, chefs, policy makers and advocates to do all sorts of things to support fishermen and the wider industry.

Those efforts include keeping local fishing quotas with area boats, advocating for the industry through local governments and management councils, sharing local seafood guides and sublime recipes, relaying policy updates and breaking news, spotlighting dock sales, and supplying fresh Monterey Bay seafood to nearby food banks and Meals on Wheels through its Community Seafood Program (CSP).

This month, it’s also celebrating a decade since earning its nonprofit status, with a seafood celebration Sept. 29 starring (yes) fresh catch, chefs Diego Felix and Tim Eelman, craft beer and local wine, and comments from national leaders like Margaret Spring and Jimmy Panetta.

Readers can support the cause by buying local—and embracing the glory of salmon alternatives like halibut, rock cod, sand dabs, sardines and sablefish. They can also check out the ongoing Get Hooked! dinner series with fishermen supplying harvest and insight, standout chefs rising to the occasion, and proceeds benefiting the CSP.

More on all of the above appears at the trust’s website, montereybayfisheriestrust.org.

“It’s all about local seafood on local plates!” Executive Director Melissa Mahoney says. Amen,  and bon appétit.

TOPICAL TOPPINGS

Bring on the brioche loaves, date sticky buns and GF chocolate chip cookies: Dani O Bakeshop (Capitola Mall, 1855 41st Ave.) celebrates its grand opening at 4pm on Sept. 27. “We are finally ready to open our doors and share what we have been working on and launch our mindful, indulgent pastries and naturally leavened breads and lunch items!” DOB’s website: daniobakeshop.com.

Santa Cruz Open Farm Tours appear on the horizon Oct. 12-13, with a lineup blooming with great growers, openfarmtours.com…A life-affirming conference cometh: The first ever “Food As Medicine – Santa Cruz” gathers healthcare professionals, researchers and experts from various fields to dig into the benefits related to plant-based diets Oct. 20 at Hotel Paradox (611 Ocean St., Santa Cruz), with scholarships available to locals via in**@fo*********************.org. “Let’s pack the place!” says conference co-organizer Wendy Gabbe Day.

The Amah Mutsun Land Trust celebrated the fall equinox with some inspired updates, including 1) the fruition of a partnership between AMLT, Rick Flores from the UCSC Arboretum and Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History (705 Front St.) on a native habitat in MAH’s Secret Garden, with plants like blue elderberry, mugwort, Ohlone manzanita, coyote mint, fuchsia, bush poppy, ladies tobacco and yerba buena honoring Amah Mutsun history; and 2) a comprehensive map of AMLT’s stewardship projects with their original names. For more: amahmutsunlandtrust.org and santacruzmah.org.

Reminder: Ten percent of New Leaf Community Markets’ profits—from spots in Capitola, Aptos, downtown Santa Cruz and the Westside—go back to the community, and right now dry-farmed tomatoes are 25% off, newleaf.com…See us out, M.F.K. Fisher: “There is a communion of more than our bodies when bread is broken and wine drunk.”

Mark C. Anderson
