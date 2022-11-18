.Nov. 8, 2022 Election: Cummings Takes Lead in Race for 3rd District

A victory would mark the Santa Cruz City Councilmember’s second unlikely comeback

By Aiyana Moya
On election night, Justin Cummings (left) chats with Sean Maxwell, who lost to Renée Golder for Santa Cruz City Council’s District 6 seat. PHOTO: Tarmo Hannula

In a comeback reminiscent of his 2018 bid for Santa Cruz City Council, Justin Cummings has taken a razor-thin, 35-vote lead on Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson in the race for the 3rd District Santa Cruz County Supervisor seat.

In updated results released by the Santa Cruz County Elections Department Thursday evening, Cummings had 9,428 (49.69%) votes counted in his favor, with Kalantari-Johnson right behind him with 9,393 (49.5%) votes.

Initial election night results showed Cummings trailed 53.87% to 45.23%. Throughout the week and a half since election day, he’s inched closer in votes to his opponent.

In a social media post, Cummings let his followers know of the news.

“We flipped it, but now we gotta hold it,” he wrote. “It’s not over until it’s certified.”

Cummings, who would be the first Black man to be elected supervisor in Santa Cruz County if he defeats Kalantari-Johnson, mounted a similar come-from-behind victory in 2018 to capture his current seat on the city council.

“At the beginning of the night, I was in sixth place. I think by the end of that first night, I was in fourth. But by the end of the week, I was first,” he told GT on election night.

Cummings also said he expected to secure last-minute voters, who he thinks might tend to be the younger university students.

The Elections Department said it would provide another round of updates on Friday, Nov. 18, at 4pm.

Aiyana Moya
