.Opinion: Pinto Lake is a Cautionary Tale for Local Water

There is no doubt that water concerns are among the top issues facing Santa Cruz County—and likely will be for a long time to come. That’s why we’ve done a lot of reporting over the last few years on this area’s volatile and often strained relationship with what is possibly our most precious natural resource—from drought to flooding to conservation to mercury-tainted fog.

But this week’s cover story from Sean Cummings, who comes to us via our internship partnership with UCSC’s Science Communication Program, focuses on an aspect of our local water problems most of us never think about—freshwater lakes. I don’t want to spoil any of the eye-opening history he goes into, but if you never realized the importance of preserving their safety, prepare to be extremely disturbed by how toxic Watsonville’s Pinto Lake was allowed to get. But also, hopefully, inspired by the people who have worked to improve its ecosystem.

Also, I hope you’ll read Aiyana Moya’s story this week profiling some of the Santa Cruz Gives groups working for social equity, and then go to santacruzgives.org to donate to the nonprofits in our holiday giving campaign. With about a month to go in the campaign, we have raised more than $700,000! Help us get to our goal for these incredible organizations that do so much good in Santa Cruz County.

STEVE PALOPOLI | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF