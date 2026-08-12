Scotts Valley’s Enterprise Kitchen (100 Enterprise Way Suite G020, Scotts Valley) has another compelling concept doing to-go dinners.

Young mom-and-pop operators Marise and Daniel Malillos have launched Osso, which channels Filipino dishes they have loved their whole life—plot twist alert!—accented by Italian techniques Daniel developed while attending culinary school in Italy and cheffing in Parma.

The menu includes chicken inasal, tapsilog, beef kaldereta, lumpia, tallow-fried wings and pancit inspired by spaghetti aglio e olio, with local produce, macro-friendly options and no seed oils.

“We’re a Filipino-Italian kitchen that believes good food should connect, celebrate, and nourish,” the Malillos write on their website. “We cook the dishes we grew up with—rooted in the warmth of Filipino hospitality and an Italian love for seasonal, thoughtful ingredients.

“We source with intention, cook with the seasons, leave out anything we wouldn’t want on our own table, and keep waste to a minimum. Every meal is prepared with care, made with real ingredients, and meant to be shared around a full, happy table.”

Customers can order online by midnight Monday for Wednesday pickup, with individual dishes ranging $11 to $19.95 (and family-style options at higher price points), eatosso.com.

DOG DAYS

While we’re in the valley, the 2026 Scotts Valley Art, Wine & Beer Festival touches down 10am–6pm Saturday, Aug. 15, and 10am–5pm Sunday, Aug. 16, at Skypark (361 Kings Village Road). There’s plenty to recommend it—more than 100 local artists, award-winning wineries, breweries and cideries, food trucks, a kids zone, live music and other performances—but my favorite element is the themes that uplift each day. Saturday stars a Cops ‘n’ Rodders Car Show and a wellness focus, while Sunday charms with a constellation of dog-focused vendors and organizations—PS dogs are welcome throughout the weekend—including the angels of Peace of Mind Dog Rescue “re-living and re-loving” the hippie days of the 1960s with props and a photo booth for great photos of you and your dogs, svartfestival.com, peaceofminddogrescue.org.

GROWING CONCERN

Yesterday, Aug. 11, after this went to press, 100+ farmworkers, nurses, civil rights advocates and residents of California’s ag communities rallied at the South Side Lawn of the State Capitol to generate attention around a legislative hearing to check whether the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) is honoring its duty to protect public health and the environment. Civil rights icon Dolores Huerta was among those who spoke. Spoiler alert: The department’s coming up short, as California Labor Federation of Monterey Bay rep Cesar Lara observes. “DPR is not doing its job, and real people are paying the price,” he says. “They are farmworkers, children who live next to fields, and families across the San Joaquin Valley, the Central Coast, and rural California who breathe pesticide drift from fields every day.” More at pesticidereform.org.

QUICK SIPS

Deep Park Wine & Spirits (783 Rio Del Mar Blvd #27, Aptos) continues its robust—and often free—educational tasting series with three consecutive complimentary 4-7pm Friday events Aug. 14, 21 and 27, deerparkwines.com…Midtown Fridays! Summer Block Party rumbles on 5-8:30pm TGIF style through the end of the month in all its free, live music-energized, food truck-fed, family-friendly community glory (1111 Soquel Ave.) organized by Event Santa Cruz, santacruz.org…I came up with a new food word for upscale poke bowl spots: bespoké, pronounced “bespokey,” you’re welcome…Victor Hugo, march us out: “No army can withstand the strength of an idea whose time has come.”