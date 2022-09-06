.Ram’s Gate Winery’s 2021 Rosé Gleams with Character

Ram’s Gate’s stunning Sonoma property features a tasting room as impressive as its wines, and their 2021 Sonoma Coast Rosé is one of its best. Ram’s Gate says its wines are inspired by love of food and community. “They are an expression of varietal character and the joy of our favorite meals and celebrations.” Fresh and compelling, this is an ideal wine to have on hand as we move into Fall.

The 2021 Rosé ($38) is a blend of Grenache and Pinot Noir, which gives it a delightful pink hue. With its flavors of melon, strawberry and white peach, winemaker Joe Nielson describes it as a “restrained fruit salad.” Balanced and truly delicious, this Rosé is gorgeous. I invite you to experience it through rose-colored glasses!

Ram’s Gate Winery, 28700 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, 707-721-8700; ramsgatewinery.com.

An Evening with Friends

An Evening with Friends is a shout-out to all the wineries that donated to the upcoming Hospice of Santa Cruz County fundraiser. Silver Mountain is always a huge supporter, along with Alfaro, Stockwell Cellars, Ser Winery, Pelican Ranch, Sarah’s Vineyard and Equinox.

Sunday, Sept.18, 5-8pm at Seascape Golf Club, 610 Clubhouse Dr, Aptos. Email [email protected] for tickets.

Greek Festival

Opa! The Greek Festival returns, celebrating all things Hellenic, including Greek cuisine, music and dancing.

Monday, Sept. 9 and Tuesday, Sept. 10, Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church, 223 Church St., Santa Cruz. Free; livelikeagreek.com.

Santa Cruz County Fair

First, make a beeline for the well-groomed sheep, pigs, cows and goats. Wine and beer are available, and the variety of food, including the not-to-be-missed deep-fried artichokes, is immense.

Wednesday, Sept.14-Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, 2601 E. Lake Ave., Watsonville; santacruzcountyfair.com.