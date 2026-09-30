THURSDAY 10/1

LITERARY

MIRIAM PAWEL Bookshop Santa Cruz is hosting Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Miriam Pawel as an author signing of her new book, California Dreams: The Making and Remaking of the University of California. Considering the concerted effort to stifle free speech at universities across the nation, this effort comes at a crucial time. Pawel spent twenty-five years working daily deadlines at Newsweek and The Los Angeles Times and has pulled together a sweeping tale of the struggles of the dream of California University. Or as Berkeley graduate Joan Didion called it, “California’s best idea of itself.” Pawel will be in conversation with UCSC professor Craig Reinarman. DNA

INFO: 7pm, Bookshop Santa Cruz, 1520 Pacific Ave, Free. 423-0900.

WORLD MUSIC

EL KHAT Straight out of Yemen comes El Khat, a self-proclaimed homemade junkyard band. The humor and ingenuity are that most of the instruments are recycled plastic, metal, and wood. This dynamic three-piece creates a cinematic mindscape that feels like you’re drifting over the sands of the Arabian Desert. But this isn’t spa music; it’s like Frank Zappa and a ’70s progressive rock band melded with an ancient rhythm. Multi-instrumentalist Eyal El Wahab leads the charge with a message of humanity over nation. El Khat is named after the chewed speedy drug khat and the music has a kick to it. DNA

INFO: 7pm, Kuumbwa Jazz Center, 320-2 Cedar Street, Santa Cruz, $42. 427-2227.

FRIDAY 10/2

POETRY

WRITERS OF COLOR In partnership with the Writers of Color Santa Cruz County, the MAH presents an evening of poetry, music, and art. Featuring up-and-coming and established artists, each writer shares a unique experience. With the mission to nourish a community of writers of color, audiences will learn, relate, and empathize. The group began in 2021, meeting over Zoom, where they read one another’s writing and supported each other’s work. Although the group’s members come from a diversity of backgrounds, they share similar experiences and creative processes, whether it be in how they navigate imagining their homeland or writing in multiple languages, as just a few examples. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 6pm, The MAH, 705 Front Street. Santa Cruz. Free. 429-1964.

INDIE

FRUIT BATS Born from a stream of consciousness, maybe written from the top of a mountain or in the middle of a storm, Fruit Bat songs warm the soul. Delightfully pared down, lead Eric D. Johnson builds from a canvas of vintage rock guitar and soul-stirring rhythms. With an over-25-year career under his belt, Johnson has turned the weight of the past into “a holy vision of what could be and couldn’t be and could have been,” in the latest Fruit Bats album, The Landfill. Vulnerable poetry about love, doubt, and growth, this is some of Johnson’s most personal work, and some of his most collaborative. SN

INFO: 8pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz. $38. 423-8209.

ROCK

TWIN TEMPLE From one perspective, Twin Temple (Alexandra and Zachary James) is a classic rock ‘n’ roll duo with a sound inspired by the form’s early stars. But from another perspective, the L.A. duo, who launched in 2017, is as provocative as Marilyn Manson or Ghost. The couple’s open practice of Satanism has earned them as much attention as have their four albums (one titled God is Dead). The band had been touring as the opener for Charley Crockett, but in July the country star booted Twin Temple from the bill, saying, “I thought they were like Black Sabbath, but they ain’t. Not today, Satan.” BILL KOPP

INFO: 9pm, Catalyst, 1101 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $40. 713-5492.

SATURDAY 10/3

FAMILY

OUT OF THE BOX Bill Trimpi, better known as Mr. Bill, has been educating local students and telling stories for the past 50 years. But for the last 35, he has also connected with hundreds of students at Soccer Camp. He just put out a new children’s book, Out of the Box. To celebrate its release, there will be an afternoon of puppetry, fun, and creativity. Along with the puppet show, there will be a Santa-Cruz-themed activity book filled with non-competitive games. It also includes the story of Soccer Camp and several of Trimpi’s original stories, including “Surfer Cat,” “Stumpy the Tree,” and “Star Girl.” The new book will be available to purchase and Trimpi will happily sign them. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 1pm, 418 Project, 155 South River St. Santa Cruz. Free. 446-9770.

ROCK

THE BENDS This alt rock act from Baton Rouge might still be fledgling (last year saw their first headline tour), but they are already making waves. Their song “Virginia” was co-written by Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra, their song “The Fence” was produced by Cage the Elephant’s Brad Shultz, and last year Coldplay’s Chris Martin attended their show at Vanderbilt University. Their tone borrows elements from The Strokes with 1990s college rock for a sound that’s familiar but still fresh and catchy. So, it’s kind of wild to find out they just dropped their debut full-length on September 18th, which only confirms this group has much more in store for hungry ears. MAT WEIR

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton. $26.704-7113.

ELECTRONIC

MARIELLE V JAKOBSONS Sometimes stripped down is better than gussied up. That being said, any fan of TV’s Top Chef also knows that if it’s not going to be fancy, then it has to be perfect or else it falls flat and becomes plain ol’ basic. It’s a concept that electronic musician Marielle V Jakobsons is familiar with, even if she doesn’t watch the show. Her stripped-down, ambient music is minimal but not basic. She plays with the space within each song to create a sound that’s light, moving and somehow also deeply personal. That makes The Tannery’s Indexical the perfect place to see her perform. MW

INFO: 8:30pm, Indexical, 1050 River St. #119, Santa Cruz. $18-$20. (509) 627-9491.

WEDNESDAY 10/7

Y LA BAMBA Portland, Oregon’s Y La Bamba is led by singer, songwriter, guitarist and front woman Luz Elena Mendoza. Formed in 2008, Y La Bamba is a five-piece band inspired by both traditional Mexican corridos and indie folk. The group’s debut album, Alida St. earned positive critical notices for its synthesis of musical styles and visceral musical storytelling. Subsequent albums got similar praise from outlets like Rolling Stone, NPR Music and the New York Times. The group’s sixth and latest is 2023’s Lucha. Mendoza is the group’s mainstay. Throughout its history Y La Bamba has often featured a rotating cast of support musicians. BK

INFO: Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. 479-1854.