.Brotherhood of Snail

Local music legends propel themselves onstage at Felton Music Hall

By DNA
Original members of Santa Cruz rock band Snail standing together against a red wall
SNAIL’S PACE Two original members—Ken Kraft and Bob O’Neill—are still part of this quintessential Santa Cruz band. PHOTO: Ken Kraft

There is an unspoken, sometimes very (very) heated debate about which Santa Cruz band has had the most reach, had the most influence outward and still continues to produce music. And for your consideration, with 58 years in the game, is Snail, performing at the Felton Music Hall on Dec. 20.

Snail began in Santa Cruz in 1967, and their name has nothing to do with their cousin, the banana slug, that was running things up the hill at UCSC.

“The late, great co-founder Ron Fillmore came up with the name,” recalls the other co-founder, Bob O’Neill. “He was our original drummer. We had a high school gig, and the bookers wanted to know what the name of our band was. And we all had a bunch of names—Snail was the best, but we didn’t like that either. We used it and said we’ll change it later and we never did,” O’Neill laughs, in between a rehearsal session.

What began as a musical experiment between two local high school kids resulted in two full-length albums on the historic Cream Records label. Soon to become a favorite of Bay Area promoter Bill Graham, Snail toured nationally with Styx and the Doobie Brothers. Snail also charted on the Billboard Top 100 Charts (#93 and Cream Records first time charting) with their song “The Joker.” They also appeared on American Bandstand—“We lip-synched; every band did,” says guitarist Ken Kraft—and played shows with Santana, Taj Mahal and Iron Butterfly, to name a few high points from their long list of accolades.

Original members O’Neill and Kraft still keep the epic stories of touring alive, and their sudden explosion into success, but it was Kraft whose medical emergency derailed the trajectory. “It was a week before my 30th birthday and I had a brain hemorrhage and I was in Dominican for two and half months. There was a year of recovery and everyone in the band still needed to make a living,” Kraft says. Original bassist Brett Bloomfield and drummer Donny Baldwin left to become the rhythm section of the Jefferson Starship.

An interesting, and brutal, side note is that Baldwin physically attacked and hospitalized Starship singer Mickey Thomas and was summarily thrown out of the band. He bounced around with the Jerry Garcia Band, but was notoriously added to the history books under “worst band fights.”

In 1980, the television show that thrust Robin Williams’ particular brand of lunacy into America’s households was Mork & Mindy. In its first year, it was the third-most-watched show in America, with 60 million people viewing each episode. And there, next to the front door inside Mindy’s apartment, just above Jackson Brown’s album cover Running on Empty, is the album Snail, by Snail.

“One of the guys from our record label, who I don’t remember his name, was going out with one of the girls who was involved in the production of the TV show. And they just liked the way it looked. And Robin Williams liked the way it looked. And so they just ended up using it,” Kraft remembers.

Within this thread of minutiae, one might also point out that Mindy’s father, in the show, owned Fred’s Records, and in every third bin one can glance Snail’s album.

Maybe it’s the logarithmic spiral of the shell, the golden ratio of being a band for so long, that keeps Snail together and playing. Their last gig was three years ago, and before that another decade before a reunion took place. If you just listen to the banter between Kraft and O’Neill you get the sense that the years of brotherhood have mind-melded them into one brain.

“We were just starting to grow our hair long,” Kraft begins.

“Yeah. I was a hippie and I’m proud of it,” O’Neill caps.

“I didn’t wear shoes on stage for two years,” Kraft says.

For some bands, the years drive members apart. For Snail, they’ve only grown closer.

Snail will play at 8pm on Dec. 20 at Felton Music Hall, 6275 Highway 9, Felton. $50. feltonmusichall.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DNA
Previous ArticlePlowing Ahead
moe's alley, live music in santa cruz california, fall concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe Advertise About Us Contact Us Letter to the Editor Press Release Obituaries Writing an Obituary Archives Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Vote for Best Of Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

ADVERTISING Advertise Ad Planner/Issue Schedule Legal Submit an Obituary Legal NoticesFictitious Business Name (FBN) StatementsDoing Business As (DBA) NoticesTrustee Sale Notices

COMPANY INFO Job Opportunities Journalism Awards Privacy Policy Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Broken champagne flute surrounded by gold ribbon and glitter on a white surface, symbolizing the aftermath of holiday overindulgence.

Toasting Moderation

Dave and Liz Ferrari of Ferrari Ranch Wines stand outdoors holding a glass of Chardonnay with vineyard hills in the background.

Chard Times

An assortment of Spontaneous Confections pastries and desserts arranged on white platters, including Dubai bars, brownies, tarts, and cookies.

Pastry Prowess