New Year’s Eve is a week away—it’s high time to plan now for where to spend the last night of this millennium’s first quarter-century. Plenty of live shows to choose from, plus other only-in-Santa-Cruz options.

LIVE MUSIC

Organists’ Kaleidophone—Dec. 31, 4–6pm. Peace United Church, 900 High St., Santa Cruz. Ten organists come together for a feast of music, both solos and in ensemble with other instruments. Chocolate, champagne and cider reception follows the concert. Free-will donations go to the PUCC Aeolian-Skinner Organ Maintenance Fund. 831-426-2010.

In the Midnight Hour—Dec. 31, 6pm–1am. Brookdale Lodge, 11570 Highway 9, Brookdale. Make it a San Lorenzo Valley New Year’s Eve with live music from Redwoods Groove, appetizers, a balloon drop, a virtual fireworks show and a bubbly toast at River Run inside the Brookdale Lodge. Extra add-ons: car service to a dinner at Aroma Restaurant in Ben Lomond and lodging at the Lodge. $60.54 adv, $76.54 door.

Junebug Bayer—Dec. 31, 6pm. Seascape Beach Resort, 1 Seascape Resort Dr., Aptos. Armed with guitar, harmonica, and kazoo, Bayer welcomes in the new year with original tunes and classic folk and jazz from the 1920s to the present.

Los Lobos, Rasquache Liberation Front and ¿Qiensave?—Dec. 31, doors 7pm. Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. The band from East Los Angeles returns to Santa Cruz, ending the year on a bill that includes two like-minded NorCal bands. riotheatre.com

Rio Road—Dec. 31, 7–10pm. Cork and Fork, 1955 41st Ave., Suite B8, Capitola. In addition to live music, there will be craft beer, small plates and—most of all—lots of wine available. 831-435-1110.

Spun—Dec. 31, 7pm–12:30apm. Vino by the Sea, 55 Municipal Wharf, Suite B, Santa Cruz. A night of dancing with Spun, a balloon drop and champagne toast, plus two drinks. Add-on: prix fixe dinner. $25–$60.54. 831-426-0750. vino-by-the-sea.com

Jive Machine, Floratura and Coffee Zombie Collective—Dec. 31, doors 7:30pm, show 8:30pm. Dress up for the photo booth and be prepared to move to the sounds of three diverse local bands. Midnight champagne toast and drink specials. $35.46 adv, $40.46 door. moesalley.com

New Year’s Eve Speakeasy—Dec. 31, 8pm–12:30am. Bruno’s Bar & Grill, 230 Mount Hermon Rd., Suite G, Scotts Valley. Bruno’s embraces the 1920s vibe with live music by Fire Peach, craft cocktails, dancing and a midnight toast. $40. brunosbarandgrill.com

James Durbin’s New Year’s—Dec. 31, 8:30pm doors. The Inn at Pasatiempo, 555 Highway 17, Santa Cruz. The local troubadour and his Lost Boys celebrate the new year with live music, hors d’oeuvres, party favors and a photobooth. This year’s theme: Miami Vice, that suave, pastel ’80s aesthetic. 21 and over. $92.55.

Alex Lucero Band—Dec. 31, 8:30pm–1am. Chaminade Resort & Spa, One Chaminade Lane, Santa Cruz. Live music by Lucero and company, sweet snacks and a champagne toast. 21 and over. $108.40.

Matt Masih & The Messengers—Dec. 31, 9pm. Crow’s Nest, 2218 East Cliff Dr., Santa Cruz. Gaze at the harbor as Masih and band deliver funk, soul and groove. Party favors and champagne; $20 cover. crowsnest-santacruz.com

Tommy Castro and the Painkillers—Dec. 31, 9pm doors, 10pm show. Felton Music Hall, 6275 Highway 9, Felton. Bandleader Tommy Castro’s 17-album oeuvre has ranged widely through R&B, soul and rock, but with his eighth Alligator Records release, Closer to the Bone, he returns to his blues roots. $78.19. feltonmusichall.com

Harry & The Hitmen—Dec. 31, 9pm. Crepe Place, The band hosts its 11th New Year’s Eve bash, ending with a “very special” set starting at midnight, with party hats, noise makers and a champagne toast. $25. thecrepeplace.com

China Cats—Dec. 31, doors 8pm, show 9pm. Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Hall, 842 Front St., Santa Cruz. The Grateful Dead tribute band puts out the jams for a night of merrymaking, plus a champagne toast, NYE countdown and balloon drop, and a psychedelic liquid light show from Mad Alchemy. $45 adv/$50 door. mountainmusicproductions.com

New Year’s Eve Party– Joe’s Bar—Dec. 31, 9:30pm. 13118 Highway 9, Boulder Creek. Live music from Santa Cruz rock power group New Horizons and Americana/rock and roll fusion act Jacks and Dogs. No cover. drinkatjoes.com

And More …

Prix-Fixe Dinner at High Tide—Dec. 31, 5–9pm. La Bahia Hotel & Spa, 215 Beach St., Santa Cruz. Newly opened resort La Bahia offers a five-course Pacific Rim–inspired tasting menu with champagne toast and amuse bouche at High Tide restaurant. $185 per person. labahiahotel.com

Roll in the New Year—5–8:30pm or 9pm–12:30am. Boardwalk Bowl, 115 Cliff St., Santa Cruz. Party favors, a countdown and the customary toast (champagne or apple cider). $189 per lane plus tax (five-person maximum). 831-426-3324.

Last Night DIY Twilight Parade—Dec. 31, 5:30–7:30pm. Meet at Spruce Street and Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz. The 20th anniversary of this free-form parade kicks off at the parking lot behind Ace Hardware and the Bike Church and ends with a street party at Pacific and Cooper. Free. lastnightdiy.org

Midnight Cabaret—Dec. 31, 6:30pm–1:30am. Cat Alley Street, 1011 Pacific Ave., 6pm–1:30am. This brand-new entertainment option upstairs at the Catalyst, open Thursdays–Sundays, will welcome 2026 on Wednesday with six DJs spinning. $40. catalleystreet.com

New Year’s Train—Dec. 31, 6:30–7:30pm, Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, 400 Beach St., Santa Cruz. Ride vintage train cars made festive with holiday lights, illuminated hula hoopers and a live DJ. $58–$74. 831-423-5590.

Best Coast Burlesque Presents ‘Bawdy’—Dec. 31, 7 & 10pm. Actor’s Theatre, 1001 Center St., Santa Cruz. Pop the cork on 2026 at one of two shows—both offer a champagne toast (or sparkling cider). Local performers Babraham Lincoln and Rizzo Rogue welcome Morgan Hill’s Shiza Minnelli, plus Angelenos Jessabell Thunder, Daphne Moon and Tito Bonito, Washingtonians Dulce D’Jour and Valerie Veils, and Ms. Mykie from Austin. $42.39.

Interfaith Vigil at Holy Cross—Dec. 31, 7:30–9:30pm. Holy Cross Hall, 170 High St., Santa Cruz. People of different faiths and those who claim no affiliation with an organized religion will join together for an evening of meditation. Free. 831-469-3560.

Gathering in Gratitude 2026—Dec. 31, 8pm–midnight. The 418 Project, 155 S. River St., Santa Cruz. Step into “a living, breathing jungle filled with rhythm, color, ceremony and wild collective joy.” Highlights include an installation by Liminal Space and music from Sambada and Sitar Power. $44.52 (low-income and VIP admissions also available). 831-466-9770. the418project.org

Pono New Year’s Eve Party—Dec. 31, 9pm–1am. Pono Hawaiian Grill Downtown Santa Cruz, 120 Union St., Santa Cruz. Food and drink specials, a live DJ and a midnight toast are planned for a 21-and-over crowd. ponohawaiiangrill.com

Lumina 2025—Dec. 31, 9pm. Santa Cruz Art Expressions, 1545½ Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. The New Year’s Eve celebration will feature DJs, hourly ball drop countdowns (U.S. timezones), an open bar, immersive projections and work by local artists. Intimate venue; holds just around 80 people. $33.85. (831) 333-6063.