Crimson & Clover

Surprising flavors for a Lompoc wine

By Josie Cowden
A bottle of The Paring red wine being poured into a glass outdoors on a green lawn.
PAIR WITH PARING  A wine that smacks of cedar, toast, coffee and tobacco sounds exotic! PHOTO: The Paring

The Paring is making some very interesting wines. One of these is their 2021 Red Wine ($25).

Based in Lompoc, California, the winery sources its grapes primarily from three different regions on the vanguard: Santa Ynez Valley, Sta. Rita Hills and Santa Maria Valley. A blend of 70% Cabernet Sauvignon, 10% Cabernet Franc, and 10% Petite Verdot, the result is a delicious crimson red wine that smacks of cedar, toast, coffee and tobacco. This enticing amalgam of dark fruits, black plums and black currants adds an abundance of aroma and flavor.

The folks at The Paring say that their wines are for pleasure and meant to be at home anywhere, pairing beautifully with casual barbecues as well as feasts that pull out all the stops.

In other words: The Paring is for sharing!

Theparing.com

Leak proof, of course

ZULU makes a variety of water bottles. The 101 oz leak-proof container keeps water cold for days, or hot up to 24 hours. It comes with a great carry handle, and it’s BPAfree and dishwasher safe. It’s ideal for coffee, tea or water. About $40. ZULU makes a wide range of other products. ZULUAthletic.com

Celebrity chocolates

Chouquette makes really good chocolate. Their chocolate-covered caramels are delicious, and they come with all different kinds of designs, including some with faces of celebrities, such as Taylor Swift. The company also makes Chocolate Puzzles, which come in 16  pieces, and custom puzzles are available too. Chouquette.us.com

Careful with that oil

This great gadget is handy for spraying olive oil just where it’s needed, and it’s ideal to keep on your kitchen counter for your air fryer, salad, barbecue and more. About $30. Flairosol.com

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Josie Cowden
Josie Cowden
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