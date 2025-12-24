.Crafting Magic

On ‘Wake the Dead,’ Chuck Prophet finds inspiration in troubled times

By Bill Kopp
Chuck Prophet poses with members of Salinas-based band ¿Qiensave? during a promotional photo shoot.
CUMBIA COMBO For his latest album, Chuck Prophet connected with the members of Salinas-based group ¿Qiensave? PHOTO: Kory Thibeault

‘I have so many records,” says San Francisco-based singer-songwriter Chuck Prophet, talking about his collection. “And I don’t know if I could tell you what it is that makes me return to some.”

His latest release, Wake the Dead, is the sort of record that listeners will want to engage with again and again.

Over the course of his more than four decades as a recording artist—10 albums with Green on Red, 17 solo albums and a long list of guest credits and collaborations—Chuck Prophet has explored a wide variety of musical styles. His music has moved through rock, alt-country, punk, garage, psychedelia and more. And he’s no dilettante: Prophet’s excursions into those various genres and sub-genres are expressions of his deep, authentic and wide-encompassing musical values.

“I’ve been making records a long time,” he explains, emphasizing that all of his releases share an important characteristic. “The one thing that they all have in common is that somewhere along the line I got excited about something,” he says.

Luckily for Prophet and followers of his work, that excitement happens often. And it happened against the backdrop of a difficult period. First, he and most everyone else was sidelined by the pandemic. Moreover, Prophet faced a diagnosis of stage four lymphoma, followed by treatment and recovery. In normal times, he’d be busy: on tour, preparing for a tour or “wrestling a record to the ground,” he explains. “But I had a lot of downtime, and it afforded me the time to do a lot of listening.”

What he listened to was cumbia (folk and dance music of the Latin American tradition) and chicha, a Peruvian hybrid music style that incorporates huyano (Andean folk), psych- and surf-rock. “It’s very guitar-centric dance music,” Prophet says, “and it can get you out of your head.” He fell in love with the styles, and began writing songs informed by his new musical discoveries. “And then,” he says, “I started fantasizing about making a record.”

For that project, Prophet connected with Salinas-based cumbia group ¿Qiensave? That group—four members of whom are siblings—had already made two albums, an EP and a remix collection before working with him on what would become Wake the Dead. “The way I make records is to ‘circle my prey,’” Prophet says with a chuckle, admitting that he “kind of imposes” himself on the musicians with whom he works.

But in the case of ¿Qiensave? he found that they taught him a great deal. “Subtle things,” he says, “like, ‘Why don’t you make that a major chord?’ I’m pretty grateful to them.” Prophet also enthuses about the band of brothers’ “blood harmonies; there’s nothing [else] like it. When we utilized that on the record, it gave a lot of flavor.”

There’s also a clear—if not wholly intentional—topical feel to the music. “Sally Was a Cop” is a song Prophet co-wrote more than a decade ago with Alejandro Escovedo, first heard on the latter’s 2012 album Big Station. But—especially with its new cumbia-inflected arrangement—it feels like a subtle comment on current-day masked government thugs.

Yet Prophet says that when he co-wrote the tune circa 2010, he was inspired by an observation by an acclaimed author. “Cormac McCarthy was on Oprah or something,” he says, “and someone asked him how he was able to write with such graphic violence.” Prophet says that McCarthy replied that he needed only to look around at what was happening, and then imagine what it might be like in 20 or 30 years. The lyrics of “Sally Was a Cop” mention “marching of the street, people hiding in their cupboards,” so apparently that dystopian vision has arrived in America a few years ahead of schedule.

Calling himself “a brat,” Prophet laughs and says that he “never had much of a relationship with mortality; I pretty much figured it was for other people.” But his encounter with lymphoma changed things. “I’m a little more aware that I have a limited amount of time on this planet,” he admits. “And I just don’t have time for everything.”

Yet with admirable consistency, Chuck Prophet finds time to write and record new music. “I’ve always done it out of necessity,” he says, noting that a new record usually means another tour, which keeps the musicians gainfully employed. “For a lot of people, the road is a real grind,” he observes, emphasizing that even after all these years—and at age 62—he enjoys touring. “When I get in the van, that’s like a vacation.”

Against that backdrop, writing and recording is much more than a means to an end; for Prophet, it’s a rewarding endeavor unto itself. “If I’m lucky enough to get a bunch of songs I’m excited about, and if I’m lucky enough to get people in a room to record them,” he says, “I’m in.”

And Chuck Prophet is clearly excited both by the opportunity to tour with his current band, and by his new crop of songs on Wake the Dead. “Anybody can write a song,” Prophet observes. “That’s the craft part. But the thing that makes us return to a record? That’s the magic.”

Chuck Prophet and His Cumbia Shoes take the stage at 8pm on Dec. 28 at Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $25 adv/$30 door. 479-1854. moesalley.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Bill Kopp
Previous ArticleLast Night’s Best
moe's alley, live music in santa cruz california, fall concert lineup
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe Advertise About Us Contact Us Letter to the Editor Press Release Obituaries Writing an Obituary Archives Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Vote for Best Of Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

ADVERTISING Advertise Ad Planner/Issue Schedule Legal Submit an Obituary Legal NoticesFictitious Business Name (FBN) StatementsDoing Business As (DBA) NoticesTrustee Sale Notices

COMPANY INFO Job Opportunities Journalism Awards Privacy Policy Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
Members of Fleetwood Macramé pose together during a promotional photo shoot.

Things to do in Santa Cruz

People clink champagne glasses during a festive New Year’s Eve celebration.

Last Night’s Best

row of silhouettes of different people

Street Talk