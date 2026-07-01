Street Talk

Question of the Week

By John Koenig
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On America’s 250th birthday, what is your wish for the country?

KRISTINA

“My wish is that we can live up to the dreams of those who came before us. My ancestors came from the Philippines to Hawaii in the 1940s and from Germany in the 1800s. Everyone’s ancestors who came from somewhere else had a dream of America and we should earn the dream they had for us.”

Kristina W, 49, Nonprofit organizer

DESMOND

“My wish is for America to be peaceful and appreciate differences in other people.”

Desmond W, 15, Student

DORE

“My wish is for the people of this country to retain more power. That’s democracy. It’s what the founders wanted.”

Dore W, 49, Education

ANELA

“My wish is that people will respect each other more.”

Anela W, 12, Student

STEVE

“I wish we could be less divisive and find ways to solve disagreements without all the violence and rhetoric that goes with it. It’s OK to have different opinions, but it’s not OK to incite people to commit violence. Agree to disagree but remain Americans, because that’s what we are.”

Steve T, 78, Retired

DANIEL

“My wish is for better housing. There are so many homeless people everywhere, and we need to do better. It’s too expensive to own a home, and we need more options for people. I just hate seeing how many people are homeless.”

Daniel R, 22, Technician

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John Koenig
John Koenig
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