Street Talk

QUESTION OF THE WEEK

By John Koenig

What are your favorite old things?

DANA

“I love architectural salvage — things that come off old buildings. My favorite thing in the shop currently is a 1920s streetlamp base from San Francisco that tells the story of the Gold Rush on it. It’s 700 pounds of cast iron, and we rescued it from being scrap.”

Dana Wherity, 56, Tumbleweed Found, a unique consignment shop

ANGEL

“I really like carved wood things, like carved wooden sculptures, and vintage jewelry.”

Angel Rodriguez, 41, Staff Accountant, Pajaro Valley USD

AVERY

“Definitely my grandparents. And I love old jewelry. It’s cool, but it can get pretty expensive.”

Avery W., 16, Student

WILL

“This street is really nice. Pacific Avenue is old, right? The new buildings are too modern and angular; there’s no character.”

Will Zambrano, 41, Manager of Position Control, Pajaro Valley USD

LILY

“I like old clothes. From any time — I just like all of it.”

Lily W., 15, Student

JOHN

“A Pixelvision camera — the toy video camera by Fisher-Price in the 1980s — or a standard-definition digital camera. Ten years ago I was creating a project with a standard-definition camera, and it looked a little like the Pointillism art movement. I enjoyed messing around with that texture and experimenting with it.”

John Barlow, 31, Photographer

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John Koenig
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