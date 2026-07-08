Street Talk

Question of the Week

By John Koenig

What did you do, or dream of doing, on July 4?

TRINITY

“Grilling as much meat as I could find, with some mystery-meat hot dogs. That’s just traditional. Drinking way too much—nice local IPAs, or 28 Modelos and, like, 17 margaritas. Talking with friends and family. Lighting as many responsibly and ethically sourced fireworks as I could get my grubby little hands on. Having a good time during one of the worst times for the country.”

Trinity Jones, 24, artist

JOSH

“I enjoyed my day off. But in my wildest dreams I would stay here in the Bay Area, on a big boat, out on the water with lots of friends, watching fireworks with something silly Americana to eat, like pigs in a blanket with little smokies and barbecue sauce, just something ridiculous. That’s my ultimate bash.”

Josh Payne, 46, equipment engineer, Joby Aviation

DANI

“I was imagining going to Japan on the Fourth of July. Then I thought that was silly because it’s supposed to be American and Japan doesn’t celebrate the Fourth of July, but they would have really great fireworks.”

Dani McKee, 29, Dig Gardens Lifestyle + Garden Shop

ALEXANDER

“I came in to work and worked all day, but if I could, I would go back home and I would have a 7-Eleven hot dog with a La Croix sparkling water and sit by the lake and watch the fireworks over Lake Michigan reflecting on the water.”

Alexander Rios, 35, Level Up Video Games

ALEX

“I worked from 2 until 10, so I missed any fireworks. But I have a radio show called Cowboy Coffee on KZSC every Wednesday at 11 p.m., so I’m going to do a country, Bruce Springsteen, America-themed show.”

Alex Hayes, 18, UCSC creative writing major, KZSC DJ

BRADEN

“I was working on the Fourth, but if I had my dream, I would get one of those crazy fireworks, the biggest I could find, and go out on a boat and set it off over the ocean. Just one big boom is all I need. Because at a fireworks show everyone is just waiting for the Big One, right? So why not just skip to the last one?”

Braden Reynolds, 22, Japanese Language Studies, UCSC

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John Koenig
John Koenig
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