.Street Talk

By John Koenig
Describe your favorite costume
or a dream costume.

PAULA

My dream costume is like a dress from the 1800s, in England or France—a romantic, fully ruffled dress with petticoats and crinolines, and I would wear my hair up high.

Paula Benet-Caballero, 22, UCSC Geology / Environmental Science Major

SAMUEL

Definitely one of the best costumes I’ve seen so far was a person dressed totally in blood. But—the blood was bedazzled, and it was amazing.

Samuel Long, 15, Student at Santa Cruz City School

MADELINE

My dream costume would probably be Uma Thurman from Kill Bill. The Bride. I think the yellow jumpsuit would be cool, and I feel like it would be recognizable too.

Madeline Rasmussen, 20, Student at Cabrillo College

IAIN

My dream costume is one of the Cenobites from the Hellraiser series. I’d probably choose a different one for each year. I don’t have a favorite, but I really like the designs and the visual aesthetics.

Iain Van Kleeck, 19, UCSC Environmental Science Major

ADDIE

My favorite is when Charlie and I were Mulder and Scully from X-Files. We wore FBI badges and ’90s-style suits with shoulder pads. Lately I’ve been different mushrooms. Last year I was amanita, and maybe this year I’ll be a morel.

Addie Baxter, 33, Journalist at Alaska Public Media

CHARLIE

I went as Joaquin Phoenix when he was doing his whole rapper phase. I just wore a suit, and I didn’t talk to anybody that night because I was really playing the part in character. One person got it, and that made the night.

Charlie Kidd, 31, Attorney

John Koenig
