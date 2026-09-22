What is your current opinion about AI?

KATE

I’ve never used generative AI for anything. I understand its use as a tool, but I don’t use it. The tech bosses don’t even know how to control it. And we know data centers are harmful for the environment but the billionaires behind it have power over local communities that are affected.

Kate Motroni, 24, barista

DAN

My opinion about it hasn’t changed, I use it more and more all the time, for business and personal. I think the current alarm is the big companies that have a lead trying to build a moat to their benefit to slow the thing down.

Dan Deppen, 51, business owner

ALLISON

I love AI. It helps with business getting the word out about things. We’re from Denver on our honeymoon and it helped to plan our trip. We went to Shadowbrook for dinner last night and we wouldn’t have known about it without AI doing research. I don’t see AI as being a bad thing.

Allison Deppen, 51, economic development

GISELLE

I was always skeptical about AI. People use it as a substitute for their brains, as an everyday tool when it should be a scientific tool. I think using AI to make art is a waste. If AI destroyed humanity it would suck, honestly, but I’m more worried about humans destroying the world.

Giselle Goyette, 21, artist / UCSC environmental studies major

LUKE

I try to stay away from AI and I think it’s gone too far into everyday life. It should do research like human genomics. Regarding AI destroying humanity, I don’t feel great about it when lead developers like Anthropic are saying we need to slow down or else we’re all going to die.

Luke Bierman, 21, UCSC geology major

SARAH

There are no regulations or guardrails to prevent the machine from growing and growing, teaching itself and sharing information with other AI. Then they learn not to need humans. It’s creepy. Lawyers use AI and it will fabricate precedents and make up case law for your briefs.

Sarah Godley, 56, lawyer