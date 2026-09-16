Share a solution to global warming—sensible or far-out.

MAX

Better transportation and encouraging people to walk more. I’ve been to Russia and Japan, where people rely on trains and subways that create less CO2. If I were rich, I would probably buy a thousand planes and a lot of tree seeds and throw them everywhere. But if I were actually crazy and evil, I would not do trees, I would do fungi.

Max Larkov, 21, UCSC computer science major

DARIA

End AI. Get rid of it. It may seem like a practical answer, but it’s not to most.

Daria Pond, 26, swimming instructor

CAYDEN

I’m a car guy, so it’s a little hard. I don’t want to get rid of the cars. I like my dad’s car. Have electric trains with a larger power source, like nuclear power. But my crazy alternative is just to go full solarpunk. One hundred percent solar.

Cayden Disheroon, 19, electrical technician

LINDA

At the Tannery, our health and safety committee suggested swimming places open to the public. In tropical countries, they have mist cafés. Or you could use art and just hold your canvas over your head—or create lots of statues of fun people or creatures, polar bears, coyotes, lizards or fish, holding umbrellas or trees to sit under.

Linda Cover, 80, teaching artist, Tannery Arts community member

GUY

Plant a million trees, or ten million trees, and suck up the carbon, then eliminate all the combustibles—or my idea is a thousand pairs of giant sun-blocking sunglasses with UV protection in space, placed all around the world. It’s wacky, but it helps you develop a picture and gets you thinking: How would that work?

Guy Justice, 65, “get-stuff-done” building contractor

NEFERTITI

Pray so there won’t be global warming anymore. Whatever your higher power is, if everyone prayed at once, it would be cool and there wouldn’t be any global warming at all.

Nefertiti Lobner, 57, artist