.Street Talk

By John Koenig
row of silhouettes of different people

Where do kids have fun in Santa Cruz?

Clockwise from left: Kristine, Donovan, Brody, Crue, and Sailor

Donovan enjoys punk bands at live concert venues—the latest, Drain at the Civic Auditorium. Crue loves getting poke bowls Downtown. Sailor likes playing at the beach

Donovan, 18 (left), Crue 15, and Sailor, 3, with parents Kristine and Brody.

Clockwise from top Alli, Wes, and Cici

Wes had fun at The Boardwalk. Cici liked playing at Natural Bridges. Both loved getting ice cream at Penny Ice Creamery.

Wes, 7, and Cici, 5, with mom Alli.

secure document shredding
Left to Right, Rumi and Candace

Rumi had a great time playing in the park with his cousins.

Rumi, 8, with mom Candace.

From left, Novina, Pancho, Bazinga

“The Barnyard” says: “We dress up all the time, we just go out in our own style. We’ll just talk to people going in and out of the theater, or a restaurant, and see what kind of interesting perspectives we discover. We believe you can be a kid at any age!”

“The Barnyard,” Novina, Pancho, and Bazinga

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

John Koenig
Previous ArticleFree Will Astrology
Next ArticleA Gringo’s Stage Dive into Rock en Español with Alex Lora’s El Tri
music in the park san jose
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

A Jubilant Juneteenth

‘Stressful’ Conditions

New Digs