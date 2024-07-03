.Talley toasts 1984

Marking Time

By Josie Cowden
FRUIT FORWARD Brian Talley surveys the vines. PHOTO: Talley Vineyards

Talley’s 2022 Chardonnay ($38) represents the cool climate and hillside topography of the area. Its “refreshing complexity is laced with hints of citrus, French baguette and Marcona almond.” It is truly a beautiful chardonnay with a lovely mouthfeel. Located in San Luis Obispo, Talley Vineyards lies very close to beautiful Pismo Beach—about 7 miles away.

Proprietor Brian Talley holds many events—the next one being the Molly Ringwald Project cover band on July 13. “So bring on the leg warmers and vintage wines,” says Talley, as they celebrate the 40th anniversary of a landmark year: the 1984 planting of East Rincon Vineyard. All of this served up with five wines and a catered lunch for $80. Talley ho!

Dolce La Vita

The June release party of Bargetto Winery’s La Vita wine is always a celebratory event. Created by a different artist every year, the unveiling of each La Vita label is a riveting moment. That’s especially true this year with the presence of the chosen artist, Oswaldo Sagástegui, a distinguished painter from Mexico. The 87-year-old Sagástegui was honored to see his artwork on La Vita’s newest label and traveled from Mexico with his niece, local resident Allison Zuniga, especially for this occasion.

Bargetto’s attendees were poured the newly released 2020 La Vita wine, a unique blend of dolcetto, nebbiolo and refosco from esteemed Regan Vineyards in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Superb sums it up.

Bargetto Winery donates a portion of La Vita sales to a different beneficiary annually—this year’s being the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music. John Bargetto, president and director of winemaking, presented a check to last year’s beneficiary, Community Bridges.

Bargetto Winery, 3535 N. Main St., Soquel, 831-475-2258. Bargettowinery.com.

BARREL TASTING Brian Talley with Eric Johnson, director of viticulture and winemaking at Talley Vineyards

Josie Cowden
