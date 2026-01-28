.Cranberry & Clove

By Josie Cowden
A bottle of Demetria Estate’s 2023 Pantheon red wine held against a warm background
JAM-PACKED Demetria’s 2023 red is flavorful with tastes of soft leather, cranberry and sour cherry. PHOTO: Ali Beck Photography

The eye-catching label immediately draws one to Demetria Estate’s Pantheon red wine, but the reason to buy it is that it’s jam-packed with flavor.

Demetria’s 2023 Pantheon blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvedre is $40 — a reasonable price for such a well-made wine. The winemaker describes it as “sophisticated yet approachable – perfect for everything from celebratory dinners to quiet evenings at home.” Soft leather, tart cranberry, clove and sour cherry are revealed on the first delicious sip.

Demetria Estate is a popular place to go wine tasting, so it’s best to make an advanced reservation. And the winery suggests you use GPS for guidance.

Demetria Estate, 6701 Foxen Canyon Road, Los Olivos, 805-686-2345. Demetriaestate.com

Exterior view of Demetria Estate winery surrounded by trees and vineyards in Los Olivos.
Demetria Estate in Los Olivos is a popular destination for wine tasting.

Eat your oats

Oatmeal for breakfast is a good way to start the day. Dozy Oats are easy-peasy to fix, and they come in different flavors such as spiced pear, mango coconut, lemon blueberry, and more. Open a packet, steep overnight in the fridge, and enjoy in the morning, hot or cold. There is also a Dozy Oats protein pack. Add some to your steeping oats for extra protein. Dozyoats.com

Special Valentine’s Day 

The newly established Rosscienda Vineyard is opening its tasting room for Valentine’s Day as a soft launch to opening up on the first Saturday of each month, beginning April 4. Guests will enjoy a curated flight ($15) featuring estate Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs, along with a surprise pour. A selection of artisanal cheese by the Cheese Shop in Capitola, and some sweets treats, will be available as add-ons. The event is noon to 4pm on Saturday, Feb. 14.

Rosscienda Vineyard, 1172 Redwood Heights Road, Aptos. Visit Rossciendavineyard.com for reservations and info.

Josie Cowden
