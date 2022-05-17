.What Does Measure D Really Say?

Measure D, also called the “Santa Cruz County Greenway Initiative,” is the most controversial item on the June 7 ballot—and certainly one of the most contentious issues county residents have faced in recent memory.
But somewhat lost among the back and forth between supporters and opponents has been what, exactly, the measure would accomplish if approved by voters, and who is funding the two campaigns.
What D Would Do
This measure, if approved, would change the county’s General Plan—the jurisdiction’s blueprint for meeting the community’s long-term vision for the future—to include the development of a multi-use bicycle and pedestrian trail between the San Lorenzo Bridge in Santa Cruz and Lee Road in Watsonville, while “railbanking” the existing rail line for future use.
The measure needs only more than 50% of the vote to pass.
Santa Cruz County Counsel Jason Heath’s impartial analysis of the measure says the plan would include the removal of the existing rail tracks.
The measure would add language to the General Plan supporting the building of the trail, while removing language that relates to rail services, both freight and passenger.
Heath wrote that Greenway’s plans hinge on the approval of railbanking, which is a lengthy process that involves the federal government, freight operators and the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission, which currently owns the 32-mile rail line.
Failing that, Heath writes, the change in language would have no real-world effect.
“The General Plan is a planning document and does not mandate that proposed infrastructure be built. Therefore, adoption of the Greenway Initiative does not guarantee that the Greenway will be constructed,” he writes.
The RTC, whose governing board is made up of local city council members, county supervisors and Santa Cruz METRO board members, has maintained that approval of Measure D would not stop the agency from studying or pursuing funds for passenger rail, or its construction.
Ultimately, that agency will have the final say on the rail line’s future. Currently, it is soliciting feedback on which option—a rail and trail option or a trail-only option—it will pursue on two segments between Santa Cruz to Aptos on unincorporated county land. Other segments in Watsonville and Santa Cruz have already been completed under the rail and trail design.
Who’s Behind D?
Proponents of Measure D—led by the organization Santa Cruz County Greenway—say the 32-mile trail is fully funded, and can be built now. It would be accessible to all county residents. They say it would reduce traffic and air pollution while giving residents a safe, healthy way to commute to work and school. It would also preserve the natural landscape of the area.
According to the most recent campaign finance reports, Greenway has raised $318,285.99 in total campaign contributions.
Many of the campaign’s significant contributions have come from Bay Area and Central Coast figures such as author and Silicon Valley venture capitalist Guy Kawasaki ($20,000), Driscoll’s CEO Miles Reiter ($20,000), philanthropists Rowland Rebele ($23,000), Karen Hargrove ($25,000) and Alec Webster ($25,000), Looker co-founder Lloyd Tabb ($25,000), Bill Simpkins ($20,000) and Monterey Bay Aquarium Director Julie Packard ($15,000).
Who’s Against D?
The opposition to Measure D—spearheaded by the group No Way Greenway—say railbanking would bring the county’s existing plans to build a combination rail/trail corridor to an indefinite halt.
According to the most recent campaign finance reports, this camp has raised $165,698.70 in campaign contributions.
Among their top individual donors are Santa Cruz residents Christine Weir ($10,000), Dan and Jill Dion ($15,000 and $10,000, respectively), Mark Mesiti-Miller ($10,000) and Greg Larson ($5,000) as well former Santa Cruz Mayor Donna Murphy ($9,999).
Other notable donors include Santa Cruz City Council members and candidates for 4th District County Supervisor Justin Cummings ($250) and Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson ($100). County Superintendent of Schools Farris Sabbah ($100), former Santa Cruz Mayors Michael Rotkin ($100) and Cynthia Matthews ($100), Monterey Bay Central Labor Council Political Coordinator Glen Schaller ($100) and Santa Cruz County Democratic Party Chair Andrew Goldenkranz ($100) have also donated.
In addition, Fred Keeley, a former member of the state legislature who represented Santa Cruz, also made a $2,608 “nonmonetary” contribution in the form of event services.
Roaring Camp Railroads, which has said that the Greenway initiative could significantly hurt its business, leads all business contributors with $13,310.28. That company’s CEO, Melani Clark, also contributed $500 as an individual.
No Way Greenway also received donations from the following committees: Democratic Women’s Club of Santa Cruz County ($475), Monterey/Santa Cruz Building and Construction Trades Council ($500) and Santa Cruz for Bernie PAC ($2,000.71).
The last day to register to vote in the June 7 election is May 23. Voters can register online at registertovote.ca.gov or pick up a card at any post office, library, city hall or county elections office. There are 17 ballot drop boxes installed throughout the county. Ballots postmarked on or before June 7 and received by June 14 will be considered received on time under California state law. For information, call 454-2060 or visit votescount.us.
Your first paragraph describing Measure D’s effects is a blatant falsehood.
The county development plan already includes a trail in that location.
Why would you make this error?
Railbanking puts the trail at risk. It removes the federal monies to pay for the I-5 and Soquel Creek overpasses. It creates a situation where landowners can challenge the change in land use to claim the right of way.
And Measure D would immediately stop the county from studying a rail plan, and erase all references to all the work we’ve done to complete the streetcar. To say it won’t stop furture rail is straight up plagiarism from the Measure D proponent’s website, word for word.
1. The paragraph you are referring to is 100% accurate. Measure D would change not only the language in the General Plan related to rail (removing it) but also the language relating to the trail, adding specific plans for a multi-use bicycle and pedestrian trail that includes two lanes of bike traffic, a divider and a walkway. This is a shift in language around the trail, and is important to explain to voters who may believe, as you did, that the measure only affects language in the General Plan pertaining to rail.
2. On the contrary, the claim that Measure D will not necessarily stop the study or implementation of future rail does not come from Measure D supporters, or their website, at all. As clearly stated in the article, it comes directly from the RTC.
I do know that the spokesman for the greenway is an L.A. transplant Who works for WAYMO and really would love to see Us trapped in automobiles forever. What They will never admit is that the trail construction as planned and is proceeding will cease, yet The premise for Their campaign is pro trail. All They have ever done is stymie progress, even halting the latest segment until this Summer. Let Us all utilize that line, keep building the trail, save the rail. Dont make the mistake of discarding vital infrastructure. That line over the summit was a huge loss, Are We going to further limit Our transit options? We need to bring back the TIG coast futura clean ultra light rail at a fraction of the cost of removing the rails, building a trail, then ripping out the trail and replacing the trail and rails. That is not the green way. Vote NO on D.
Typo in the link in this sentence:
“Currently, it is soliciting feedback on which option—a rail and trail option or a rail-only option”
It should be: a rail and trail option or a trail-only option
Thanks for your coverage on this topic.
Thank you for this. The typo has been corrected.
Steve and Good Times ~
Thank you so much for digging deep and providing information for voters. I do wish you had dug deeper about donations. This article only looks at donations since Jan 1. In it one will find a total of $30,000 from the Mesiti-Millers and another $30,000 from another couple. Both couples gave $30K before that.
My husband and I donated a total of $75 to Greenway. We are one of 651 total donations so far and most of us have not donated beyond $100. So this truly is a grassroots, not rich outsiders, campaign. Since YES on Measure D signs are being vandalized and literally stolen from yards every day and overnight, I am glad that Greenway has the money to replace them. It should be noted that YES Greenway has refused to vandalize or steal the oppositions’ signs.
Since I cannot edit my comment, I am adding that I meant to say your article only considers donations mad as of January 1 and did not look at the April report, which included the larger No Way donations.
Here’s a prediction: the current Measure D will fail. Here’s why: Santa Cruz County voters approved Proposition 116 by more than 2/3, and then we approved the old Measure D (that authorized funds to study passenger rail) by more than 2/3. In other words, the “rip-out-the-tracks/Greenway” folks seem to only garner about 1/3 of the votes in their zeal to kill light rail. This current measure D needs only 50% to pass but, if previous voting patterns hold, D will fail. SCC voters, especially in the South County, know that light rail will provide a green alternative to the Hwy 1 parking lot and give them a trail at the same time (some sections already complete). Good to see so many progressive organizations urging us to keep the tracks and vote NO on D.