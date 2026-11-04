Primary Election 2026: Local and state measures

Measure E: Ahead by 59.4%

The half-cent sales tax on non-essential goods countywide that supporters say could raise $27 million annually for services affected by federal cuts is in the lead as of 8:45pm, with 35% of ballots counted. 59.4% casted votes in support of Measure E and 41% against it.

Revenue would be deposited in the county’s General Fund, which the County Board of Supervisors said will prioritize funds for protecting emergency medical services and community health clinics, food assistance, mental health and substance use treatment and access to reproductive healthcare. If passed, some of this money could go to Watsonville Community Hospital.

Prop 3: Ahead with 58.7%

Californians are likely voting to pass Proposition 3, which amends the California Constitution to add the existing voter-approved tax rates for individuals earning over $371,000 or joint filers earning over $742,000, adjusted annually for inflation. The measure appears certain to pass, with 58.7% voting yes.

Prop. 3 applies to about 2% of California’s population and would maintain the $5 billion to $15 billion of annual state income tax revenue generated by the state.

Prop 38: Ahead by 55.7%

As of 10:14pm, 55.7% of voters voted to authorize an $8.4 billion general obligation bond for immunology and immunotherapy research which targets diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s disease.

If passed, the proposition would direct half of the $8.4 billion to a single UC-affiliated nonprofit medical research institute and half to both public and nonprofit research grants.

Prop 40: Behind by 55.6%

The controversial Billionaire Tax that dominated airwaves this season lags behind in the polls, with 55.6% voting no.

The 2026 Billionaire Tax Act would create a one-time 5% wealth tax on taxpayers with over $1 billion in assets—about 250 people—with 90% to be spent on public healthcare and the other 10% on education, food assistance and administrating the tax.

Prop 41: Behind

As of 1:15am, 47.6% of Californians were signaling opposition to this proposal, which would require audits of new tax programs which would make it harder to pass new special taxes by requiring review before going to voters. If passed, this would directly conflict with Prop. 40, which is also behind in the polls.

Prop 42: Ahead by 54.3%

As of 10:15pm, 54.3% of Californians are in support of the proposition that would prohibit new taxes on the ownership of assets such as investment accounts, business interests and personal property. These are assets that are typically only taxed when they are sold or generate income and would nullify Prop. 40, which is behind in the polls, if it passes.

Prop 44 81.8% no

An overwhelming majority voted against the ballot measure that would require nonprofit community health clinics to spend 90% of revenue on program services. 83% of ballots are against the proposition that Santa Cruz County Health estimated would cost the county $2.47 million based on its 2023 tax filing.

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Syd Fluker is a California Local News Fellow. Visit fellowships.journalism.berkeley.edu/cafellows.