In a world of algorithms, individually tailored music and subgenres within subgenres within subgenres, sometimes all that’s needed is just a little hard rock to clear out the gutters of the soul. So take a ride with Empire Grade, a four-piece rock band that can shred, rip and even do a ballad or two (if asked nicely). Thursday, they’re celebrating the release of their debut EP at Moe’s Alley with friends Rosewood and Dirtkicker with an afterparty featuring DJ Gavi_N.

“For me the basis of Empire Grade was we can do a lot of things,” says drummer William Crick, who formed the band with bassist Neville Gruhler. The two originally played together in a thrash metal band but felt the genre was too restrictive with where they wanted to go musically.

“It wasn’t as musically three-dimensional as it could be,” he continues. “I like metal but I also wanted to do funk, hard rock and anything I want.”

The two soon added the multi-instrumentalist Nick Sax on guitar.

“I was intimidated when I joined because I love metal but never considered myself a thrash metal guitarist,” Sax says. “So I brought my heaviest stuff to impress them. “Then I heard the lyrics they wrote for ‘Emaciated’ and realized, ‘Okay, I can bring in some of my stuff that’s more jazzy or almost poppy.’”

For most of 2025, Empire Grade played as a trio, fine-tuning their sound wherever they could from busking on Pacific Avenue to their first official show that just so happened to be at Streetlight Records in Downtown Santa Cruz.

Yet, by early September of last year the guys were ready for a lead singer. At the recommendation of their friends in Red 40 they auditioned Charlie Vail.

However, things didn’t go exactly as planned.

“At first he was a ‘no,’” Crick laughs. “But we also gave him zero material to work with! Later on we tried him again, actually gave him some songs to learn and he crushed it.”

When listening to Empire Grade, it’s evident that Vail’s vocals are one of the components that make the band stand out on another level. On their latest track, ‘Battle Song,’ which is on the new EP, there are elements of Rob Halford (Judas Priest) and Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden). The intro to “Get Out the Way” sounds like it could’ve been written–and sung–by Axl Rose. Vail’s classical training in operatic singing helps explain that range.

“What led me to opera was a desire to be better at singing,” he says. “The breath support and overall foundations of classical influenced [my] technique.”

The five-song, roughly 20-minute EP was recorded by Rick Vierra at Rocker Studios in Scotts Valley. It’s a mix of hard and classic rock, with bits of funk and blues spread throughout. It was an endeavor to really stretch the boundaries of what Empire Grade is as a band. Take the track “Bounty Hunter.”

“[On it] I play two electric guitars, an acoustic guitar, an organ, a piano, lead guitar and special effects,” Sax says. “So being in the studio, I’m having the most fun.”

But completing the EP wasn’t a smooth ride.

The band initially recorded a few demo songs as a trio and then re-recorded them when Vail joined the band. Also, the bass tracks needed to be re-recorded due to technical complications but Gruhler broke his arm during the process. Then there are tracks like “Quit the Foolin’” that were going to be on the EP but cut because they’re still evolving.

“That song used to be a lot slower but it’s gotten faster,” Gruhler says. “So that makes it a lot harder to play.”

But just like a car cruising down the real Empire Grade in neutral, the band shows no signs of slowing down.

They recently played their biggest show yet on Oct. 30th to 600 people on the main stage at the Catalyst. The gig was originally supposed to happen at Hwy 17 Studios on the Westside of Santa Cruz, but complications left the venue refunding ticket holders 24 hours before showtime. Within that small time-frame, the band booked the Catalyst and contacted all of the original ticket holders and simultaneously put the word out about the new location.

But it doesn’t stop there.

The band has already played multiple shows throughout California and is looking to book another tour soon. However, they’re also already looking to the future of what their next release will look like.

“We’ve started writing stuff but nothing we’re ready to play live yet,” Gruhler states. “We’re ready to move on from these songs.”

INFO: 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, Moe’s Alley, 1535 Commercial Way, Santa Cruz. $18. 479-1854.