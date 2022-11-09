.Letter to the Editor: Another Rerun

A letter to the editor of Good Times

By Letters to the Editor
An artist’s rendering of the current Downtown Plan Expansion proposal. Courtesy of City of Santa Cruz

Thank you Tony Nunez for your article on the Downtown Expansion Plan (GT, 10/5). Described is the EIR process and varying perspectives of residents, city council members, planners and consultants. At the heart of the matter is a rerun of an outdated story, well-documented in the movie Citizen Jane: The Battle for the City. I urge everyone wanting Santa Cruz to be more original, nourishing and accessible than other concrete and congested cities to stream this award-winning film. Therein, we are well-advised by the main character, Jane Jacobs: “Cities have the capacity of providing something for everybody, only because and only when they are created by everyone.”  

We are in this together! Become informed through “Stop the Skyscrapers,” OurDowntownOurFurture.org and buildcommunitysc.org.

The city council and development teams are reaching for the sky, knowing they can profit well by getting less. But their “less” would still stress water and transportation resources, while obscuring our pressing needs: climate change risks and disaster preparedness, real affordable housing and homelessness. Let’s not succumb to the wedded partnership between our city’s decision makers and developers. “Follow the Money” is another rerun that is not in our people’s best interest.

Laura Lee

Santa Cruz

secure document shredding

These letters do not necessarily reflect the views of Good Times.To submit a letter to the editor of Good Times: Letters should be originals—not copies of letters sent to other publications. Please include your name and email address to help us verify your submission (email address will not be published). Please be brief. Letters may be edited for length, clarity and to correct factual inaccuracies known to us. Send letters to [email protected].

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Letters to the Editor
Previous ArticleOpinion: A Different Look at the Questions Around Our Future
Next ArticleSalinas’ Mystery Lights Close in On Stardom
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters About Us Contact Us Submit a Letter Archive Find a Paper Distribute Good Times
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles Obituaries Latest Obituaries Submit an Obituary Writing an Obituary
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Ad Planner/Issue Schedule
Electronic Ad Guidelines
Submit an Obituary
Writing an Obituary

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Watsonville’s Urban Growth Limit Extension Leads Countermeasure

Pajaro Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees

California Propositions—So Far