.Letter to the Editor: Ungrateful

Re: “Tape Heads” (GT, 9/28): It’s so disheartening to see this whole town fall underneath the key of one of the worst bands in history, the Grateful Dead. It’s like a cult town now. You’re lucky to find any blues, and everything else is just amateur regrinding. Anybody ever heard of Joe Sample? Marcus Miller? Anybody ever heard of the Crusaders? Some music that’s actually worth a good goddamn? Santa Cruz, there’s no music. It’s a music dump for the Grateful Dead. Sorry, not sorry. Local music rag Good Times dedicated their whole editorial to the Grateful [Dead]. Whatever. Sad days.

Paul Logan

Santa Cruz

