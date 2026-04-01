BELOVED ARTIST DIES

I wanted to let you know that Richard ‘Dick’ Bennet died Jan 6. He was an artist and sculptor and spent many years teaching at the Art League. There will be a remembrance of him at the Art League April 12 at 1:30 p.m. and an art show and sale from 3-6 p.m. All proceeds go to the Art League.

Dick was an interesting fellow and well-known in art circles. I bet he taught a few artists around here the basics. He was married to Ann Bennett, who reviewed plays for many years in the area, including at the Good Times. His son David lives in London now I believe, but is in the area to settle things.I just wanted to let you know, but there is no expectation. He was quite the artist. (Painted in the South of France, the Southwest, surveyed across the US, an intellectual and known for his kindness).

Stacey Vreeken | Santa Cruz

SUPPORTING JIMMY PANETTA

Anyone who has been reading local news outlets over the last few weeks has seen several letters attacking Congressman Panetta for his Middle East policy. “Good Times” recently published a lengthy letter that used criticism of Panetta to spread more lies about the Jewish people’s connection to the land of Israel.

Panetta has been a strong advocate for peace, but does not believe in peace at any price We should not ignore the threat that Iran poses to the world. President Trump has done a poor job in explaining this and should have consulted with Congress before attacking the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran has been at war with the United States for forty-seven years. It is a daily ritual in their schools to shout “Death to America and Death to Israel”. Iran supports Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis. These far-left opponents of Panetta are upset with him because he opposes these terrorists. They seem to support a candidate who does not have a problem with regimes that kill thousands of their own people, execute gays and women who dare to show their hair. Do you want a representative who fights for the rights of women, gays and political dissidents wherever they are, or one who ignores these atrocities unless Jews and Israel can be blamed?

Panetta wants us safe. The other candidate’s policy would endanger us all.

Gil Stein | Aptos

SUPPORT IMMIGRATION PROJECT

There’s about 60 tickets left for the benefit for the Immigration Project of Santa Cruz County with Painted Mandolin and JB Barton opening.

Expect to hear some songs this evening supporting the immigration situation happening in this country right now.

The Immigration Project helping immigrants acquire legal status, reuniting immigrant families, and making U.S. citizenship more accessible to eligible immigrants. They provide competent and professional legal services, advocacy, and community education and information.

The show is 7:30pm Saturday at Kuumbwa Jazz Center. Tickets are $33 in advance; $38 at the door. TheWheelCompany.com

Jay Saber | Santa Cruz