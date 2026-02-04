DISAPPOINTED BY THE UCSC MLK CONVOCATION 1/27

I have gone to most of the MLK convocations over the past 40 years: listening to the likes of Yolanda King, Shirley Chisholm, Nikki Giozanni, and Cornel West. Also many lesser-known speakers. In every case, this event invigorated my activism and sense of political purpose. I was also heartened by the busloads of high school students who were bused in to participate in this event.

In this political moment, where so many challenges to freedom and democracy are ever-present, I was anticipating a great rallying for action. Instead, what I heard was a very successful and accomplished musician, Larry McDonald, ramble on about his own personal music career.

Not only was he uninspiring, but he was disorganized with no particular message. I admit I left before it was over, but my intuition was that the committee that chooses a keynote speaker for this event did not do its homework.

My wish is that next year the MLK convocation will again carry on the tradition of using MLK’s legacy to inspire youth and old people alike.

Thomas Witz | Santa Cruz

BLUE ZONE EATS

Ms. Borelli mentioned the Greek Island of Ikaria as one of the “Blue Zones” in her January 28 article. I spent a week on Ikaria a few years ago on a personal quest to better understand the habits of the “Blue Zone” residents.

I had a pork chop dinner with locals at their large garden, where they grew their own vegetables and made their own wine, aged in cement cisterns. This was quite typical of the local residents who used wine for bartering as well as their own consumption.

Ms. Borelli made no mention of this interesting and possibly significant fact. Restaurant dinners also came with a pitcher of local wine. I suspect the wine was rather low in alcohol, as I could feel no effects after two glasses.

I visited one commercial winery for a tasting and found it to be much better than the Greek wines that are generally available. This raises questions about alcohol in Okinawa and other Blue Zones. Do the Okinawans only drink tea, or do they also drink beer and wine and perhaps distilled spirits, as do the Ikarians?

Bob Young | Santa Cruz

MAKE CLIMATE POLLUTERS PAY

Every time a climate disaster hits, we see the same story. Families lose homes, roads are washed out, crops are destroyed, insurance rates spike, and taxpayers foot the bill, all while oil and gas companies rake in profits.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Climate superfund legislation — already law in Vermont and New York — would require the fossil fuel companies most responsible for this crisis to pay their fair share for the damage they knowingly caused.

The companies that profited from creating this mess would help fund the rebuilding of roads, homes, schools, and critical infrastructure.

That’s why I’m calling on local elected officials to support legislation to hold polluters accountable. This January’s Make Polluters Pay Week of Action is about shifting the cost of climate chaos off our communities and onto the polluters. It’s about fairness, because if you break it, you should buy it.

Stella Casillas | Santa Cruz

NEW SUPERVISOR CANDIDATE

I wanted to flag a compelling local political development: Watsonville native and longtime community leader Elias Gonzales is entering the race for the Fourth District seat on the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors, challenging incumbent Felipe Hernandez.

He has spent more than two decades leading community-based programs across Santa Cruz County, with a focus on underserved populations. Known for his inclusive, healing-informed leadership style, he has extensive experience managing complex programs, public funding, and collaborative partnerships.

His campaign highlights issues of affordability, community, and safety. Making this a timely and a relevant story for District 4 voters.

Thank you for your consideration. I’m happy to provide more information if helpful.

Manuel Gonzalez Corrales | Watsonville