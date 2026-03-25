NO KINGS DAY RALLIES

Grassroots organizations across California’s Central Coast will hold coordinated “No Kings Day” rallies on March 28 to reaffirm democratic values and oppose authoritarianism. The events are being organized by members of Indivisible Santa Cruz, Indivisible Pajaro Valley, 50501 Monterey, Aromas TriCounty Indivisible, and Indivisible Salinas Valley, and are part of a broader national day of action. Events are also being held in Scotts Valley, Boulder Creek, Gilroy, Morgan Hill, and Big Sur. Throughout the country, more than 3,000 No Kings Day events have been confirmed and attendance is projected to exceed the seven million who turned out for No Kings Day in October 2025.

On the Central Coast, participants will gather in their local communities to demonstrate support for democratic institutions, the rule of law, and the principle that no individual stands above the Constitution. The rallies will bring together community members, local activists, civic leaders, and legislators concerned about protecting democratic norms, civil liberties, fair representation, and the rule of law. Organizers say the goal is to encourage peaceful civic participation and to strengthen community engagement ahead of the coming election cycles.

“No Kings Day is about reminding ourselves and our elected leaders that the United States was founded on the rejection of monarchy,” said organizers from the participating Indivisible and 50501 groups. “Our government derives its power from the people. We’re coming together across the Central Coast to say clearly: we do not have kings in America.”

Organizers emphasize that the rallies are peaceful and open to all who support democratic principles.

Schedule of Central Coast No Kings Day Events:

10:00-12:00

Indivisible Santa Cruz: San Lorenzo Park mobilize.us/nokings/event/909663

Contact: Amanda Harris Altice, 804-687-6156, am****@************************ty.com

12:00-2:00

Indivisible Pajaro Valley: Watsonville City Plaza mobilize.us/nokings/event/902237

Contact: Laurie Emery, Media Liaison, 831-247-2717, em**********@***il.com

Laurie Emery | Indivisible

MINDFUL PSYCHEDLICS

VERY interesting article, Elizabeth Borelli, many thanks for this.

Jane Christmann | Santa Cruz

RUNNING FOR OFFICE

I am running for Santa Cruz City Council District 4 to ensure Santa Cruzans are fairly represented and that working families have a stronger voice in local government.

As a bilingual public school paraeducator at Harbor High School, I work with our youth every day and see firsthand the challenges facing working families. Being present in our classrooms reminds me how important it is to build a future where Santa Cruzans—and future generations—can afford to live and thrive in our city.

Santa Cruz needs proactive leadership—rebuilding the Wharf before it collapses, improving street and community safety, supporting local small businesses downtown, and providing truly affordable housing for Santa Cruz working families.

I helped lead the Save the Catalyst effort, bringing together more than 11,000 community supporters to protect an important part of Santa Cruz’s cultural identity.

I serve as a commissioner on the Circle on Anti-Racism, Economic and Social Justice and have passed countywide equity frameworks to expand county services. As a former AFSCME 3299 union organizer, I advocated for dignity, fair wages and respect for working people.

Our vision is about putting Community First: An Affordable Santa Cruz, Protecting What We Love and having a Clean & Safe Downtown. We pledge to host community town halls to represent you. Together, we can bring strong community representation to the Santa Cruz City Council. I would be honored to earn your support.

Hector Marin | Santa Cruz