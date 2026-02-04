Pho-nomenal

Vietnamese Pho Kitchen in Watsonville

By Andrew Steingrube
Shrimp pho topped with jalapeño slices and mung bean sprouts served with fresh spring rollsperform in “Ad Hominem” during 8Tens@8 at Actors Theatre in Santa Cruz
PHO SURE Shrimp pho with japaleño pepper and mung bean sprout toppings are shown with fresh spring rolls at Pho Kitchen & Boba Tea in the Crossroads Center in Watsonville. PHOTO:Tarmo Hannula

A go-to spot in Watsonville with a strong local following, Pho Kitchen has been serving traditional Vietnamese cuisine alongside a renowned beverage menu for the last four years. Eliup Brito has worked there for the last three years. She was raised locally and says she genuinely enjoys her job and being part of such a friendly social community. Her restaurant industry career started in fast food before she applied on a whim at Pho Kitchen because it seemed like a fun place to work.

 She describes the ambiance as creative décor that complements aspects of Vietnamese culture and adds a touch of modernism. She starts the menu tour with the namesake pho, her personal favorite is also the best-seller: a classic beef combination of meatballs, tendon, brisket and eye round steak in bone broth with delicate noodles and herbs.

 Other pho favorites include sliced chicken breast and seafood combo, and another if-you-know-you-know offering is the cold noodle vermicelli salad with choice of meat, pickled veggies and fish sauce. They also serve banh mi, a traditional Vietnamese sandwich with options of barbecue chicken, barbecue pork or tofu. The drink menu is rife with boba teas, slushies and Vietnamese coffee.

Why are the beverages so bussin’?

ELIUP BRITO: Many of our customers ask us if we make our boba teas naturally or from powder, and most of them we make naturally. One of the best is our fresh strawberry with scratch-made strawberry jam and another popular pick is our Vietnamese coffee with a bold, strong coffee flavor and housemade cream topping to balance it out. I’m an avid coffee drinker and I really love it, it really is a coffee lover’s dream come true. We also offer a very popular horchata smoothie that is a beautiful blending of Mexican and Vietnamese culture and cuisine.

What do you love about your job?

It’s a family-owned restaurant and it’s casual, the owners really let us roam and do our thing. As long as the guests are happy, they are happy. They are also very supportive of us employees, they offer flexible time off and we also get free shift meals that really help us learn the menu and be able to help customers pick out menu items for themselves.

1983 Main Street, Watsonville, 831-319-4351; order.snackpass.co/phokitchen

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Andrew Steingrube
Andrew Steingrube
Previous article
Hot New Spot
toadal fitness, cabrillo college fitness clubs, aptos california
spot_img
Good Times E-edition Good Times E-edition
good times santa cruz logo
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
East Bay Express cover
East Bay Express cover
CURRENT ISSUE & ARCHIVES
Newsletters Subscribe Advertise About Us Contact Us Letter to the Editor Press Release Obituaries Writing an Obituary Archives Find a Paper Distribute Good Times Vote for Best Of Plaques & Banners
contests, giveaways, enter to win, free
California News Coronavirus Environment National News Local News Cover Stories
Art Dance Film Literature Music Music Picks Stage
Astrology Letters to the Editor Opinion Wellness
Dining Reviews Foodie File Vine & Dine
Profiles
All Upcoming Events Today's Events Submit an Event Promote Your Event Things to Do This Week Clubgrid
This Week's Issue Last Week's Issue Flip-Through Editions Special Publications
weeklys california local media group logo

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Weeklys All rights reserved.

OUR PUBLICATIONS

ADVERTISING Advertise Ad Planner/Issue Schedule Legal Submit an Obituary Legal NoticesFictitious Business Name (FBN) StatementsDoing Business As (DBA) NoticesTrustee Sale Notices

COMPANY INFO Job Opportunities Journalism Awards Privacy Policy Terms of Service

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES
row of silhouettes of different people

Street Talk

A formally dressed couple walks through an ornate interior toward an open doorway during a high-profile political event

A Golden Egg

Laney Correa and Manirose Bobisuthi perform in “Ad Hominem” during 8Tens@8 at Actors Theatre in Santa Cruz

Eight Tens Bring It