ICE Agents Seek to Make Arrest at Santa Cruz Jail; Leave Empty Handed
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrived at the Santa Cruz Main Jail on Saturday morning seeking to take someone into custody, but left without detaining anyone. PAJARONIAN
Worrisome Chemical Found in Bay Area, Santa Cruz Creeks
A toxic tire-rubber chemical called 6PPD-quinone has been found at high levels in Santa Cruz County creeks, including Branciforte Creek and Carbonera Creek. YAHOO
Watsonville Hospital Board to Consider Maternity and NICU Closures
Hospital leaders meet Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 5pm to consider closing Watsonville Community Hospital’s maternity services and neonatal intensive care unit. LOOKOUT
Mask Requirement Begins Sunday in Certain Health Facilities
Starting Sunday, Nov. 1, staff and visitors must mask in patient-facing indoor areas of skilled nursing facilities and infusion centers in Santa Cruz County. KAZU
Kelvin Wave Pushes Local Sea Levels Higher
A passing Kelvin wave has raised local sea levels, and researchers warn that these surges could compound coastal flooding when combined with winter storms and high tides. KAZU
Trash Service Compliance Deadline Is Sunday
Owners of developed properties outside city limits must arrange waste collection or register as self-haulers by Sunday, Nov. 1, to avoid potential fines. SLV POST
More Vote Centers Open This Weekend
More vote centers open countywide Saturday, Oct. 31, offering in-person voting, ballot replacements and same-day registration; Soquel High’s location opens Sunday, Nov. 1. VOTESCOUNT
Halloween Brings Triple Fines and Downtown Traffic Restrictions
Santa Cruz will impose triple fines for specified violations over Halloween weekend, with downtown road closures and parking restrictions Saturday, Oct. 31-Sunday, Nov. 1. SANTACRUZ GOV
Winter Shelter Plans Face a Funding Squeeze
County officials warn that funding may fall short as they plan to open severe-weather shelters under broader cold-and-rain criteria. SANTA CRUZ LOCAL
What Measure D Would Mean for Coastal Protections
Measure D would require voter approval for new onshore facilities supporting offshore oil, gas and seabed mining. GOOD TIMES
UCSC’s Campus E-Bike Service Faces an Uncertain Future
UCSC could lose campus BCycle stations amid stalled funding talks, though service will continue through at least the end of fall quarter. LOOKOUT