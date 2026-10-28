ICE Agents Seek to Make Arrest at Santa Cruz Jail; Leave Empty Handed

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrived at the Santa Cruz Main Jail on Saturday morning seeking to take someone into custody, but left without detaining anyone. PAJARONIAN

Worrisome Chemical Found in Bay Area, Santa Cruz Creeks

A toxic tire-rubber chemical called 6PPD-quinone has been found at high levels in Santa Cruz County creeks, including Branciforte Creek and Carbonera Creek. YAHOO

Watsonville Hospital Board to Consider Maternity and NICU Closures

Hospital leaders meet Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 5pm to consider closing Watsonville Community Hospital’s maternity services and neonatal intensive care unit. LOOKOUT

Mask Requirement Begins Sunday in Certain Health Facilities

Starting Sunday, Nov. 1, staff and visitors must mask in patient-facing indoor areas of skilled nursing facilities and infusion centers in Santa Cruz County. KAZU

Kelvin Wave Pushes Local Sea Levels Higher

A passing Kelvin wave has raised local sea levels, and researchers warn that these surges could compound coastal flooding when combined with winter storms and high tides. KAZU

Trash Service Compliance Deadline Is Sunday

Owners of developed properties outside city limits must arrange waste collection or register as self-haulers by Sunday, Nov. 1, to avoid potential fines. SLV POST

More Vote Centers Open This Weekend

More vote centers open countywide Saturday, Oct. 31, offering in-person voting, ballot replacements and same-day registration; Soquel High’s location opens Sunday, Nov. 1. VOTESCOUNT

Halloween Brings Triple Fines and Downtown Traffic Restrictions

Santa Cruz will impose triple fines for specified violations over Halloween weekend, with downtown road closures and parking restrictions Saturday, Oct. 31-Sunday, Nov. 1. SANTACRUZ GOV

Winter Shelter Plans Face a Funding Squeeze

County officials warn that funding may fall short as they plan to open severe-weather shelters under broader cold-and-rain criteria. SANTA CRUZ LOCAL

What Measure D Would Mean for Coastal Protections

Measure D would require voter approval for new onshore facilities supporting offshore oil, gas and seabed mining. GOOD TIMES

UCSC’s Campus E-Bike Service Faces an Uncertain Future

UCSC could lose campus BCycle stations amid stalled funding talks, though service will continue through at least the end of fall quarter. LOOKOUT