.Holiday Gifts: Last-Minute and Local

Santa Cruz County is blessed with retail stores that offer creative options for gift-giving, from small to large. As they prepared for the holiday season, Good Times writers Elizabeth Borelli and Josh Logan hit the streets and asked just a few of the many entrepreneurs for some holiday gift suggestions.

Artisans & Agency

1368 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz | 831-423-8183

Linnea James is the current owner of Artisans & Agency, a downtown staple that, after surviving in various incarnations, will mark its 50th anniversary next year. She has deep roots in the local arts scene and even sold her own handmade greeting cards at the shop back when it was housed in a tent following the 1989 earthquake. “We just brought Marini’s Candies back to downtown. We are the only place here that has them now, and people really miss that nostalgia,” James says.

The Gems

• Doug Ross Tea Towels: New designs from the famous local artist, including “Sanctuary” and cat-themed prints.

• Marini’s Candies: Classic Santa Cruz saltwater taffy and chocolates.

• Mid-Century Modern Tissue Boxes: Recycled plastic covers shaped like Eichler homes.

• Glass Banana Slugs: Hand-blown glass ornaments made in California.

—Joshua Logan

Cameron Marks

402 Ingalls St, No. 21, Santa Cruz | 831-458-3080

Cameron Marks is celebrating 20 years as a Santa Cruz style institution. Owner and co-founder Vanessa Ambrose is an Australian expat with a background in fashion design who used to dress rock stars like INXS and Nicole Kidman. She has built a space that feels more like a gallery than a store. Located in a repurposed industrial building on the Westside, the store features massive French doors from the 1880s, shipped all the way from Louisiana. Inside, the store is a masterclass in texture, color, and style where industrial meets eclectic design.

The Gems

• Baggu Bags: The ultimate in cool reusable bags, these durable, sustainable nylon totes fold up into a tiny flat pouch. The shop has bins full of them in every pattern imaginable.

• Pamela Love Amphora Necklace: By New York designer Pamela Love, this silver vessel can be filled with a favorite fragrance. Sleek, personal and unforgettable, it’s one of Ambrose’s favorite holiday picks this year.

• Master Shin’s Anvil Knives: These hand-forged blades are part of the shop’s deep selection of Japanese and Korean craft goods.

• Barebones Lanterns: Vintage-inspired lighting that is perfect for Santa Cruz outdoor living. Look for the Block Tower Lanterns or Edison Light Sticks which are consistently in stock and very giftable.

—Joshua Logan

BRIGHT IDEA Clementine & Co carries wares by local maker Santa Cruz Candle Company. PHOTO: Elizabeth Borelli

Clementine & Co.

126 San Jose Ave, Capitola | 831-400-2024

Clementine & Co. began as an interior design studio before evolving into the warm, light-filled boutique it is today. The owners’ design sensibility shines through in every corner—thoughtfully curated shelves, tactile textures, and a palette that feels both modern and deeply inviting. This charming Capitola Village shop blends artisan craftsmanship with everyday usefulness, featuring goods that are as functional as they are beautiful. With its approachable price points and impeccable taste, it’s a favorite stop for shoppers seeking inspired gifts, unique home accents, or that one perfect accessory to brighten a room or a mood.

The Gems

• Fuzzy fingerless hand gloves, super soft, stylish, and irresistibly giftable.

• Turtle-knit poncho, the ideal blend of warmth and elegance. One size fits all, and multiple color options keeps holiday giving simple.

• Santa Cruz Candle Company mason jar candles—locally made, vibrant, and “scentsational,” each one inspired by a favorite local beach.

• Petite ceramic pinch pots that elevate any table. Fill with sauces, seasoned salts, or jams for a charming charcuterie detail.

—Elizabeth Borelli

Ethos

101 Capitola Ave, Capitola | 831-854-2490

Founder and owner Meredith Keet traveled and became deeply aware of just how much plastic we burn through without thinking. She opened Ethos to make low-waste living feel doable, not preachy. That intention comes through immediately. Ethos highlights its best-selling items directly on its site, and they are exactly the kinds of things you end up reordering once you try them.

The Gems

• Mineral Sunscreen Stick: Reef-safe mineral sunscreen in compostable packaging.

• Vegetable Crisper Bags (VEJI): Reusable produce bags that actually keep food fresh longer.

• Leaf and Twig Safety Razors: Durable, plastic-free metal razors designed to last decades.

• Shampoo and Conditioner Bars: Solid hair-care favorites that travel well and cut waste.

—Joshua Logan



Homeless Garden Project

1338 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz | 831-295-6328

The Homeless Garden Project is far more than a store, it’s the heart of a social enterprise rooted in healing, dignity and transformation. The project’s organic farm provides agricultural job training, community connection, and a path toward stability for individuals experiencing homelessness. With 93% of trainees moving on to secure housing and full-time work, every purchase directly supports personal growth, skill-building, and long-term resilience. The newly relocated shop (across the street from the former Pacific Avenue location) offers a bright and welcoming space.

The Gems

• Handmade Dried Floral Wreaths: These capture the vibrant colors and textures of each harvest season.

• Hand-printed Tea Towels: Perfect for hosts, cooks and kitchen décor lovers.

• Garden-grown Botanical Shrubs and Syrups: Elevate cocktails, mocktails or desserts with farm-fresh flavor.

—Elizabeth Borelli

COLOR THERAPY Home/Work carries watercolor workbooks that can be used to create framable artwork. PHOTO: Elizabeth Borelli

Home/Work

100 Soquel Ave, Santa Cruz | 831-316-5215

Boutique owner Sonia McMoran offers a laid-back destination for discovering carefully curated goods for the home and office, along with a wide selection of unique gifts. McMoran knows good design, having spent more than a decade reporting on interior design and technology trends for publications like The New York Times and Wired. While taking a hiatus from journalism, McMoran realized that what she loved most about her job wasn’t the writing, but the excitement of discovering cool products, and sharing her discoveries with the world. This was the inspiration for Home/Work.

The Gems

Watercolor Workbook: Fill in these lovely, nature-inspired line drawings and create framable artwork.

A Splash Will Do: Set of three handcrafted botanical beverage mixers, perfect for cocktails, mocktails or lattes.

Washable Wool Sweater: The warmth and classic allure of wool, without the complications.

Bestie Water Bottles: So cute, it’s hard to believe they’re so functional.

—Elizabeth Borelli

Sockshop & Shoe Company

1515 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz | 831-429-6101

154 Aptos Village Way, Aptos | 831-612-6495

17 Municipal Wharf, Unit E, Santa Cruz | 831-600-7370

What began as a tiny 450-square-foot storefront dedicated to quirky, character-filled socks has grown into a local institution. Family-owned since 1988, The Sock Shop has expanded into Aptos Village, bringing its joyful, personality-packed collection to even more shoppers. Known for carrying everything from bold novelty prints to high-performance footwear and eco-friendly designs, the shop radiates fun from floor to ceiling, inviting shoppers of all ages to embrace comfort, whimsy and a little everyday delight.

The Gems

• Fun, themed socks like “Ottermelon,” “Corgi Butt,” “Significant Otter,” “Socktopus,” “Santa Cruz Tentacles,” and “Santa Cruz Slug.”

• Barefoot-style shoes for natural movement and all-day comfort.

• YY Nation Women’s Fractus Cactus Sneaker crafted from vegan and recycled materials, stylish, durable, and planet-friendly.

—Elizabeth Borelli

NO BORING SOCKS The Sockshop’s stores in Santa Cruz and Aptos radiate fun from floor to ceiling. Photo: Elizabeth Borelli

Stripe

107 Walnut Ave., Santa Cruz | 831-421-9252

Stripe has been a downtown fixture for 16 years, but Isabelle Coats just took the reins as owner in February. She’s kept the beloved “upscale casual” vibe while bringing back clothing, restarting First Friday art receptions, and leaning into the shop’s history—it was originally a pre-earthquake piano store, and yes, those massive chandeliers are a permanent fixture.

The Gems

• Flying Cow Ceramics: Locally made ceramics by Matt Lezin, who lives just a few blocks away.

• Anne Martinette Photography: Double-exposure film prints of local Santa Cruz landmarks, like the Boardwalk.

• Thymes Frasier Fir Candles: The cult-favorite holiday candle that smells exactly like a Christmas tree. (“That is a very strictly holiday thing,” Coats says. “People just ask for them… I have got to have them.”)

• Blackwing Pencils & Accessories: High-quality pencils famous for being used by John Steinbeck.

—Joshua Logan

Sweet Asylum

120 San Jose Ave., Capitola | 831-466-0361

Sweet Asylum sits just a block from the beach in Capitola Village, and it feels exactly like what its name suggests. Calm. Warm. Unrushed. Owner Stacie Basile moved the shop from downtown Santa Cruz to Capitola in 2008, intentionally shaping it into a place where people could slow down for a minute.

The Gems

• Pirette Fragrance Oil: A long-lasting rollerball perfume inspired by coconut, sunscreen, surf wax, and that sun-washed feeling after a day at the beach.

• Sea-Inspired Jewelry: Pearls and hammered-metal designs that feel right at home by the water.

• Leather Accessories: Vintage-inspired belts and leather cuff bracelets that elevate everyday outfits.

• Soft Dresses and Tops: Eyelet cottons, ruffles, silks and cozy sweaters designed for real life, not just the hanger.

—Joshua Logan

Two Birds Books

881 41st Ave., Santa Cruz | 831-900-5588

Two Birds Books opened in late 2020 in Pleasure Point, bringing an independent bookstore back to Santa Cruz’s Eastside at a time when opening any retail business felt like a leap of faith. Co-owners Gary Butler and Denise Silva launched the shop driven by a shared love of books and a belief that print still matters. Butler points out that there isn’t another independent bookstore south of Two Birds until you reach Monterey.

The Gems

• New and Used Books: Carefully curated fiction, nonfiction, sci-fi, literary classics, and kids’ books.

• Snarky Socks: Playful, literary-themed footwear.

• Greeting Cards: Witty, smart cards that actually feel worth sending.

• Puzzles and Games: A rotating selection shows up in their holiday gift guides.

—Joshua Logan