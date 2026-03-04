THURSDAY 3/5

FOLK

ORDINARY ELEPHANT photo: Olivia Perillo

ORDINARY ELEPHANT Captivating folk duo, Crystal and Pete Damore, partners in music and marriage, evoke a quiet, contemplative landscape for listeners to rest. After 5 years of touring and living in their RV, the 2020 pandemic forced them to rest in a permanent home and Crystal reflects that this pause has grown their music into something more grounded. Crystal’s vocals possess a purity, carrying melodies that feel timeless and prevalent. Their songwriting is the true standout, characterized by vulnerability that explores the nuances of life with surgical precision. It is folk music in its most honest, unadorned form, focusing on the beauty of a well-turned phrase and a shared harmony. SHELLY NOVO

INFO: 7pm, Ugly Mug Cafe, 4640 Soquel Drive, Soquel, $30/adv., $35/door, 477-1341.

FRIDAY 3/6

INDIE POP

JORDANA This Friday, 2000s bedroom pop musician Jordana will be gracing the Atrium stage (a perfect place for bedroom pop). What is bedroom pop? This is the DIY genre that came about during the technological evolution of home recording, allowing an entire generation of new artists to make their mark without having to go through the traditional music industry channels. It’s a good thing too, because her 2020 debut caught the attention of indie label, Grand Jury Music which picked her up immediately. Last year they dropped her sixth studio album Jordanaland. MAT WEIR

INFO: 8pm, Catalyst, 1011 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $25. 713-5492.

FILM

4TH ANNUAL ALFRED HITCHCOCK FILM FESTIVAL From March 6 to 8, the weekend closest to National Hitchcock Day (March 12), The Scotts Valley Community Theater Guild will be hosting the 4th Annual Alfred Hitchcock Film Festival! As a way to honor the local filmmaker, this festival creates space for both the casual viewer and the cinephiles. Each day offers multiple events and a screening of a different Hitchcock Film. This year’s films include The Pleasure Garden, Family Plot, North by Northwest, and Rope. In addition to Hitchcock’s films, Sunday afternoon will also feature a series of five-minute films made by local students and film makers who utilize directorial techniques of Hitchcock. ISABELLA MARIE SANGALINE

INFO: 6pm, The Landing, 251B Kings Village Rd, Scotts Valley. $10-125. 334-4522.

SATURDAY 3/7

JAM BANDS

THE WINTER WARMER FESTIVAL Inside the historic Bret Harte Opera House, hidden in the steam of the turn-of-the-century trains of Roaring Camp, is The Winter Warmer Festival. Last year was the inception and this year excitement is in the air. Looks like the mountain folks have a hit on their hands. It’s a community-driven mission of love, featuring local vendors and fun activities. The 2026 WWF lineup features Grateful Dead progeny Grahame Lesh and Friends, Grass Valley’s up-and-coming Broken Compass Bluegrass, a duo from the Bay Area’s esteemed bluegrass group Hot Buttered Rum, ALO’s Lebo, and it’s a benefit for the Zayante Fire Protection District. Family focused. DNA

INFO: 2pm, Roaring Camp Railroads, Bret Harte Hall, 5401 Graham Hill Rd, Felton, $65. 335-4484.

SUNDAY 3/8

ALT FOLK

THE WHITE BUFFALO Mysterious, massive, and hard to pin down, The White Buffalo has a stage presence as impressive as the name suggests. This newest album by singer-songwriter and the force behind The White Buffalo, Jake Smith, was a monumental undertaking. Holed up in a converted church, Jake and his recording partners tracked the album in 11 days, creating a cinematic masterpiece decorated with grit and wisdom. The music resides in the intersection of folk, rock, and country, but is anchored by Jake’s weighty, baritone voice. Dark, outlaw tales that feel like modern folklore fit perfectly in a dusty saloon or a midnight drive. SN

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Highway 9, Felton, $40, 704-7113

TUESDAY 3/10

AMBIENT

EAST FOREST Portland-born East Forest makes original music that has variously been labeled as ambient, contemporary classical, electronic, psychedelic and even indie pop. The musician born Trevor Oswalt (“ost” and “wald” are the German words for “east” and “forest”) debuted on record with 2009’s The Education of the Individual Soul. That release combined organic, acoustic and electronic elements to create a lush sonic landscape. It set the stage for his immersive, contemplative work to follow. To date East Forest has released more than 20 albums and EPs. Among his latest projects is 2025’s Lovingly – Guided, a collection of musical pieces designed to soundtrack guided meditation. BILL KOPP

INFO: 8pm, Rio Theatre, 1205 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $35. 423-8209.

WEDNESDAY 3/11

ELECTRONIC

RYAN CELSIUS Electronic music gets a lot of hate. But what the haters don’t get is the multi-sensory experience of the genre. It’s the beats and music; it’s the camaraderie of dancing all night with the people. Lofi vapewave artist Ryan Celsius is known for his chilled out sounds and wild videos. He had already been making music and unofficial videos prior to starting his YouTube channel in 2011, but once it was launched, it went zoooom past the moon. A fan favorite is his “Trapped in Japan” series which combines hip hop, lo-fi, and vaportrap mixed in with clips from Akira, The Simpsons, and Kill Bill with clips of fans’ TikToks and videos straight from Tokyo. MW

INFO: 9:30pm, Motiv, 1209 Pacific Ave., Santa Cruz. $13/adv, $15/door. 226-1116.

AMERICANA

WHITNEY What started as a musical duo from Chicago, Whitney, is now a full band, giving a much wider, embracing sound to founders Julien Ehrlich and Max Kakacek’s original compositions. Rarely does a band gather around the drummer, but Ehrlich’s soaring falsetto vocals deservedly take the limelight. Whitney’s songs have that new feeling of imminent Spring, with a warm wash that invigorates the soul. Now on the road in support of their 2025 release, Small Talk, and a growing legion of fans, this user-friendly band is unique and accessible. Pitchfork’s description of Whitney’s single, “No Woman,” is “near flawless” and “low-key perfectionism.” DNA

INFO: 8pm, Felton Music Hall, 6275 Hwy 9, Felton, $32. 704-7113.

ROCK

LOVE FEATURING JOHNNY ECHOLS Along with San Francisco’s Moby Grape, Love is often cited as the 1960s’ greatest shoulda-been-a-contender band. Led by mercurial singer, songwriter and guitarist Arthur Lee, the L.A.-based group refused to tour beyond Los Angeles, as a result, the band’s fortunes were limited. So, when they made one of the era’s finest albums, 1967’s Forever Changes, the wider public never heard it. But critics raved, and Lee earned belated success when touring the music in the 1990s and beyond. After Lee’s death, founding member Johnny Echols ably carried the torch, supported by his longtime associates, members of Baby Lemonade. BK

INFO: 7pm, Crepe Place, 1134 Soquel Ave., Santa Cruz. $30/adv, $35/door. 429-6994.