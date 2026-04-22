Vino For Moms

Here is a list of some lovely wines for your mother on her special day.

By Josie Cowden
two women toasting wine outdoors mothers day celebration lifestyle
MOTHERS DAY IDEAS  What better way to celebrate than with great wines? PHOTO: Mariia Boiko Shutterstock

Cadre Wines of San Luis Obispo has three delicious wines I recommend – and they come with delightful quotes on each bottle.

Sea Queen: Albariño. “She reigns with an energetic wave of crisp vibrancy.”

Beautiful Stranger: a blend of Gruner Veltliner, Sauvignon Blanc and Albariño. “Beauty lies within silent curiosity.”

Band of Stones: Gruner Veltliner. “A new song rises from the earth, harmonious with a focused fresh tempo.”

All are made with grapes from San Luis Obispo Coast Edna Valley and are certified sustainable. They come with a screw cap and are under $30 a bottle. Cadrewines.com

These two fabulous French Champagnes contain festive bubbles that are just perfect for your mater.

De Saint-Gall Le Blanc de Blanc Grand Cru
Bright and elegant, this 100% Chardonnay Champagne from the Côte des Blancs offers citrus and floral notes with a refined mineral finish. An ideal aperitif to open the evening with a celebratory toast. $48.

De Saint-Gall Le Tradition Champagne

A classic blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, this cuvée balances freshness and richness with notes of orchard fruit and brioche. Well suited for pairing with a carefully prepared dinner or just for sharing. $45.

Both are crafted with a pure and elegant style.

De Saint-Gall.com

The Hilt Estate: 2023 Pinot Noir Sta. Rita Hills. Black and red fruit blend seamlessly with notes of cacao, cinnamon, sweet tobacco, and black cherry. $50. Thehiltestate.com

Justin Wines, Paso Robles: 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon. Lots of black fruit and spice in this high-quality wine. Aged 14 months in oak barrels, the end result is a Cab with complexity and character. $30. Justinwine.com

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Josie Cowden
Josie Cowden
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