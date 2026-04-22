Cadre Wines of San Luis Obispo has three delicious wines I recommend – and they come with delightful quotes on each bottle.

Sea Queen: Albariño. “She reigns with an energetic wave of crisp vibrancy.”

Beautiful Stranger: a blend of Gruner Veltliner, Sauvignon Blanc and Albariño. “Beauty lies within silent curiosity.”

Band of Stones: Gruner Veltliner. “A new song rises from the earth, harmonious with a focused fresh tempo.”

All are made with grapes from San Luis Obispo Coast Edna Valley and are certified sustainable. They come with a screw cap and are under $30 a bottle. Cadrewines.com

These two fabulous French Champagnes contain festive bubbles that are just perfect for your mater.

De Saint-Gall Le Blanc de Blanc Grand Cru

Bright and elegant, this 100% Chardonnay Champagne from the Côte des Blancs offers citrus and floral notes with a refined mineral finish. An ideal aperitif to open the evening with a celebratory toast. $48.

De Saint-Gall Le Tradition Champagne

A classic blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, this cuvée balances freshness and richness with notes of orchard fruit and brioche. Well suited for pairing with a carefully prepared dinner or just for sharing. $45.

Both are crafted with a pure and elegant style.

De Saint-Gall.com

The Hilt Estate: 2023 Pinot Noir Sta. Rita Hills. Black and red fruit blend seamlessly with notes of cacao, cinnamon, sweet tobacco, and black cherry. $50. Thehiltestate.com

Justin Wines, Paso Robles: 2022 Cabernet Sauvignon. Lots of black fruit and spice in this high-quality wine. Aged 14 months in oak barrels, the end result is a Cab with complexity and character. $30. Justinwine.com