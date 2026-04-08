Wine and Vines

Kendall-Jackson Vineyards has a Magical Garden

By Josie Cowden
Kendall Jackson Vintners Reserve Brut Cuvee sparkling wine bottle on ice
BRIGHT AND SPARKLY Fresh, fruity notes on the nose with lively acidity. PHOTO: Kendall-Jackson

The well-known winery of Kendall-Jackson has made a sparkling new Vintners Reserve Brut Cuvée for a mere $20.

Kendall-Jackson says, “Our sparkling wine is vibrant, perfectly bubbly, and designed to bring a little celebration to the everyday.” I’ll go for that! This bright sparkler showcases “fresh, fruity notes on the nose with lively acidity, a refreshing palate, and a nice, clean finish.” It’s an easy-drinking drop of fizz that pairs well with a variety of food – even French fries or oysters.

A visit to Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens is magical. Their four categories of gardens, including specialty produce, herb gardens, pollinator garden, and sensory garden, are all gorgeous. And a wine tasting after a garden stroll is a perfect ending. Food is available from the Chef’s Small Plates & Pairing to a Five-Course Menu.

Kendall-Jackson Wine Estate & Gardens, 5007 Fulton Road, Fulton 707-571-8100. Kj.com

Taking a break

Another sparkling wine to try is one with the alcohol removed, made by Fre Wines – and it’s really good. If you’re not doing alcohol, or you’re taking a break for a while, it’s just perfect. The Sparkling Brut has an effervescent fizz – just like a regular sparkling. And cascades of tiny bubbles release green apple and ripe pear aromas. I also tried Fre’s Chardonnay and Cab – both lovely – all around $10. Frewines.com

Bold and spicy

A drop of whiskey can be quite comforting. It’s most certainly tasty to drink with its bold and spicy flavors. Made in Madison, Wisconsin, State Line Distillery’s Rye Whiskey is a blend of barley and River Valley Rye. After ageing in American oak barrels, the resulting flavors include cookie dough, pepper and honey. Statelinedistillery.com

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Josie Cowden
Josie Cowden
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