For the next two weeks, SCS Artistic Director Charles Pasternak becomes Impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh. Excerpts from the emotionally riveting correspondence between the painter and his art dealer sibling, Theo, form the script by Leonard Nimoy (of Star Trek fame!). Pasternak’s 90-minute one-man show brings depth and humanity to one of history’s most influential artists.

The publicity image of you as Vincent van Gogh, thanks to digital manipulation and the photography of rr Jones, has stirred up curiosity about this show. Do you think that great art is fueled by despair?

CHARLES PASTERNAK: I think there is danger in a stereotype that artists have to come from trauma to be great, because it does leave, unfortunately, some artists to sort of seek it out to some degree. But on the other hand, I do think that making art is a really healthy way of managing trauma. And some artists like Vincent, have turned it into greatness via their genius and their incredibly hard work. I think on the whole, no, the poor man did not live a very joyful life. But what joy he had he certainly poured into his art.

“Vincent” marks an expansion of the SCS season. Is it too much too soon?

I don’t think so. I’ve been asked this every year from different quarters. My first solo year 2024 as artistic director I added two things. I added Glass Menagerie in our fall slot. And I added A Christmas Carol in the winter. To some people, that may have been a lot.

I think this company was ready for it. I think this community was ready for it. The plan was to expand no matter what. But this community’s loss of the Jewel, which really was a tragedy, left a space for theater that the Jewel had traditionally provided. Now, if you wanted to see some theater in the fall in Santa Cruz, you came and saw our fall show.

And last year, Master Harold did better than Glass Menagerie, even though it’s a less famous title, and I think that’s because people are learning what we’re doing. Christmas Carol did wonderfully in its second year. People are learning that it’s there. And so I don’t think it’s too much too soon. I always want to be financially careful, right? So, how do we do our first little spring show? Well, we’ll do a one-man show. It costs very little to put up. It’s me, and I can produce it with people in-house and a few designers outside of it, and we offer the audience an opportunity to tell us that they’re interested in seeing theater in the spring.

And the future?

I’ve already got my eyes on next year but I don’t think it’s always a one person show slot, although I do there are certain ones I love.

But where do we do it? Does it stay at the Vets Hall? Do we try to look elsewhere? And who do we you know, who do we have? The spring slot probably stays local for a little while, at least. So it’s about slow daring, slow growth. It always seems oxymoronic when I say things like that, but slow daring is what it is. Eventually I’d love to expand it into its own repertory of a few small shows, but that’s for down the line. For now I’m looking, you know, this year we’re looking at Vincent. I’m very proud to present it. It is a gorgeous play about an incredible man and his incredible brother who does not get enough credit.

You’ll be portraying two brothers. How do you climb into both characters?

When I take on the role of Vincent, I also portray his own sort of righteous frustration at his brother for not supporting him enough, even though, of course, Theo’s doing everything he can. If you didn’t grow up with a sibling, you don’t understand what it’s like to have somebody in your world that has your entire life story, and has their own version of your entire life story. My sister has memories of me that I don’t have. So she owns pieces of me that I don’t own anymore. So I feel really close to Theo, his version of the story, and Nimoy’s wonderful adaptation brings them together, where I’m telling two sides of a story. And it’s a joy to play.

You know, there are great parts that aren’t necessarily a joy. But this one is. Hopefully the audience will enjoy watching the transformation, from Charles, to Vincent, to Theo. When does the man become the actor, become the character? Should be fun to watch it happen.

Vincent, by Leonard Nimoy – April 24 – May 10. 90 mins with no intermission. Veterans Memorial Building, 846 Front St., SC

http://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/santa-cruz-shakespeare/vincent

Musical Dream

Composer Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel, having lingered too long in her famous brother’s shadow, is having a moment. The passion of local pianist Brianna Conrey will bring Fanny’s dreamy 19th-century piano cycle to life, accompanied by atmospheric visuals from Olivia Ting, and plunge listeners into the lyrical consciousness of the brilliant composer.

Hensel’s Dream – April 26, Cabrillo College, Samper Recital Hall, 2pm. cabrillovapa.universitytickets.com